‘Taking my car to a drive-thru car wash’: Tesla driver reveals the real reason you should avoid ’touchless’ car washes

A woman’s viral video about touchless car washes sparked debate about their usefulness.

In a TikTok video with over 8.8 million views and over 1 million likes, beauty and lifestyle vlogger @piscess_princess chose a drive-thru car wash instead.

“Taking my car to a drive-thru car wash just once cuz the touchless washes do absolutely nothing,” the on-screen caption read.

The video unfolded behind the wheel of a Tesla vehicle.

What is a ‘touchless’ car wash?

A touchless car wash is an automated system that gets vehicles clean without using brushes or scrubbers.

Instead, the car washes use high-pressure water and highly concentrated cleaning solutions.

Therefore, the vehicle does not come into direct contact with any equipment.

These days, touchless car washes have become increasingly popular.

However, some argue there are drawbacks.

Are they effective?

There are both pros and cons to “touchless” car washes.

These types of washes ensure vehicles are better protected from possible paint scratches, save time, and are also a relatively inexpensive option.

Nevertheless, as user @piscess_princess pointed out, some believe they aren’t as effective as regular car washes or hand washes.

The chemicals used in these types of washes are also not very good for the environment.

In the video’s comments section, many agreed that touchless washes may not be the best cleaning option.

“My car has been thru a touchless car wash 4 times and the same spec of dirt i was trying to clean off the first time is STILL THERE,” user Brooke commented.

“I HATE touchless car washes, it’s such a waste of money,” user Finn said.

“The touchless wash is literally just the rince cycle of a normal wash, I’d rather spray my car with a pressure washer,” user ঐJessa’Leih The Smoochy Rooঐ added.

Others argued they are actually harmful to a car’s exterior.

“I bought my sisters old car from her and am now left with her horrible paint from going to these regularly … don’t do this if you want your paint to stay nice for as long as possible,” user Reminem said.

Nevertheless, the popularity of touchless car washes continues to rise.

The Daily Dot reached out to @piscess_princess via TikTok comment and direct message.

