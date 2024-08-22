‘They’re losing my business’: Woman says Total Wine made a ‘scene’ during ID-check—even though she’s of-age

A Total Wine & More shopper who is of legal drinking age said the popular liquor store chain embarrassed her during the ID-check. She’s now considering taking her business elsewhere.

Morgyn Sanders (@morgynsanders) posted about her “humiliating” experience in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 597,000 views.

“One of the most embarrassing things just happened to me,” Sanders narrates in her video as she walks in a parking lot.

Sanders explains that she turned 21 last May. She further explains that she went into the store with a friend named Adam, who is also of a legal drinking age.

Sanders says they had a “normal” shopping experience. However, things changed once they arrived at the checkout area, she says.

Sanders says the workers took their ID-checks a little too far. Sanders says repeatedly in her video that workers made “a scene” and loudly called for an ID-check at the register.

“It was so embarrassing. And, I think Total Wine, I think I’m done going there. I think they’re losing my business,” she says.

Total Wine shoppers felt seen. In the comments section, they shared similar experiences.

One said, “Always happens to me at total wine! They are on a weird power trip. I don’t shop there anymore.”

“Total wine makes you feel embarrassed even tho you’re of age. i once went with my BF and didn’t have my purse so he just showed his ID and they denied us bc i didn’t have mine,” another said.

“This happened to me too and it was SO embarrassing especially since there was line,” a third said.

Is the additional ID-check a policy for anyone under 22?

There were other TikTokers who claimed that anyone under the age of 22 is subjected to an addition ID-check. “Total Wines in most all states does ID checks for anyone who presents an ID that is 22 and under,” one said.

Someone else echoed, “Total wine has the manager check every id under 22. When the cashier scans it alerts the manager.”

TikTokers aren’t the only ones who’ve discussed this additional ID-check.

A writer for Spoon University accused Total Wine of “ageism” with its under 22 ID-check. Like Sanders, they called the protocol “embarrassing.”

“At Total Wine, the cashier calls a manager over to verify someone’s ID if their ID says 21. Although I understand this is their protocol, it’s embarrassing for people who are rightfully of age. We’ve waited 21 years to be able to buy Guinness – don’t humiliate us in line and have managers that are disrespectful,” Spoon University penned.

What Total Wine says about the policy

On the brand’s website, Total Wine indicates that it has “a profound understanding of the consequences of the misuse and abuse of alcohol.”

The website also states that in Indiana, anyone under the age of 21 isn’t allowed in store, even if they’re with an adult. This doesn’t apply to all states, however. In other states, minors can visit the store, as long as someone 21 years of age or older is with them. There’s nothing on this resource page about shoppers under the age of 22 being subjected to that extra ID-check.

However, Total Wine does indicate that if a worker believes a customer is under the age of 30, then they will ask for ID. “If you appear to be age 30 or under, our team members will ask for identification to ensure we are doing everything we can to prevent sales to minors. It’s our responsibility to our neighbors and the community,” it notes.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sanders and Total Wine via email for further information.

