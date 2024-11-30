‘TK Maxx ones are the reject products’: Shopper buys Le Creuset from T.K. Maxx. Why is she warning against it?

A T.K. Maxx shopper blasted their Le Creuset tray for not embodying the brand’s reputation for durability. Abs (@.abs00) posted a viral TikTok about it that’s accrued over 678,000 views as of Saturday.

Featured Video

In it, she slams a Le Creuset tray she purchased at the budget retailer for cracking in half. This sparked a debate on the brand’s durability.

Not so durable?

“This is your sign to not get the Le Creuset tray from TK. I didn’t even have my oven on 150 and it’s done this,” the overlay text read. According to Abs, not only did the tray break, but it ended up filling her home with a gnarly smell. “My house now stinks,” she writes at the end of her overlay.

Advertisement

What’s most troubling about the item is that its description suggests it’s more stalwart than Abs’ video implies. “Well that was a waste of 30 quid [roughly $38 USD]. Says it can go in an oven up to 250,” she added in the caption.

T.J. Maxx vs T.K. Maxx

If you’re in North America and are wondering if the popular budget retailer re-branded, they didn’t. T.K. Maxx is the name of the chain in the U.K., with more stores with the same moniker located throughout Europe.

According to Business Insider, the brand decided to change a letter in its name to avoid confusion with rival regional budget retailer TJ Hughes. So if you were left scratching your head about the difference in the company’s names, rest assured they’re the same business. It’s just a regional disparity.

Advertisement

Is Le Creuset worth the money?

The brand’s website markets itself as “the leader in highly durable, chip-resistant enameled cast iron.” Popular online retailer Wayfair also had glowing things to say about Le Creuset’s offerings. Its information page on Le Creuset’s products also makes mention of its durability: “Le Creuset’s iconic cookware has been the undisputed choice of discerning chefs and home cooks, celebrated for its quality, performance, durability and style.”

Vice, in a series titled “Once and for All,” wanted to settle whether or not Le Creuset’s pieces were worth the money. In it, they asked several chefs for their opinions on the French-Belgian cookware manufacturer’s wares. They unanimously said Le Creuset was indeed a good purchase. In fact, one of the gastronomists interviewed said they were excited about passing on their pieces to their children.

Le Creuset’s warranty

Moreover, the brand writes on its website that many of its pieces are covered by limited lifetime warranties. However, depending on the type of item you purchased from the brand, there are different stipulations for replacements. The company delineates the corresponding warranties for its various product types here. It doesn’t look like trays are included on this list.

Advertisement

One TikToker, however, seemed to think that the tray Abs displayed in her video was indeed covered by the brand.

“If it’s real le creuset It has a lifetime warranty Just contact the company,” they wrote.

This sentiment was echoed by another user: “Real le cresuet has a lifetime warranty.”

Someone else urged Abs to try and go the warranty route. “You might be able to email the le creuset and get them to send another one. I’ve know many of my chef friends who have been able to do it that way.”

Advertisement

Some thought user error was to blame

Additionally, one TikTok user thought that Abs’ decision to place the tray in the oven at a certain temperature was why it cracked.

“You have to put this in the oven cold and preheat with this in it otherwise they crack like that,” they said. “Directions should have mentioned it.”

Another TikToker mentioned this as well. “OK, I have the same exact one- has to go in the oven while the oven is cold,” they said. “And has to come up to temperature with the oven when it’s coming out of the oven you cannot set it on something cold.”

Advertisement

However, one user said any Le Creuset products purchased at T.K. Maxx stores aren’t eligible for warranty.

“TK Maxx ones are the reject products for Le Creuset,” they claimed. “Mine did the same, but my actual Le Creuset one has been fine for years. They also won’t replace ones from TK Maxx, they don’t have the lifetime guarantee.”

This isn’t the first time the quality of T.J. Maxx products has come under fire. The Daily Dot covered an article where an expert claimed the designer clothing at T.J. Maxx wasn’t actually overtock, but made specifically for the budget retailer. In other words, she claimed the quality was not the same as the products you buy at the actual name-brand stores. However, it is unclear if the same applies to homeware such as Le Creuset.

@.abs00 Well that was a waste of 30 quid 😫Says it can go in an oven up to 250 🤣 ♬ original sound – Max

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to T.K. Maxx and Le Creuset via email and Abs via TikTok comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.