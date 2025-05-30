“This is how they’ll get gals to pay for a subscription”: Tinder tests new feature for users to set a “height preference”

If you thought dating apps couldn’t get any worse, Tinder just said, “Hold my beer.”

That’s right, lovers, paid subscribers will soon be able to add height preferences to their profiles. Is this a breakthrough or an inch too far?

Tinder launches new “height” preference feature

It’s no secret that height is a significant point of contention in the dating pool. Some people are so militant about their height preferences that they won’t even consider someone under a certain benchmark.

Now they can make that requirement even more official by adding it to their Tinder profiles.

You’ll have to be a Gold or Premium subscriber to get into the test group for this feature, at least for now. But is a monthly fee really an obstacle to getting the dating partner(s) you truly deserve?

Never fear, short kings and queens.

You won’t be automatically hidden from somebody based on your height, even if they have the filter enabled. It’s just meant to recommend tall (or short) people to users based on their preferences.

What do users think of the new height preference option?

So short and tall people can still connect on Tinder. It’s not the end of inter-height relationships as we know it.

Of course, don’t tell that to Reddit. Users on the r/Technology sub discussed this new development with no small amount of cynicism.

“Ah, this is how they’ll get gals to pay for a subscription,” wrote one user.

A second user wrote, “Also need verified bank balance and loan amounts.”

A third user suggested, “When are they gonna add bust and weight as a preference?”

However, not everyone was negative about the change. Another user wrote, “As a 5’5” dude, I actually welcome this. Saves me the time and struggle.”

Someone else said, “I’m 6’3” and I’d still swipe left on the women who listed height preferences. If you’re that shallow to care that much you’re not worth it imo.”

