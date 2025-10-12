14 times celebrities did the funniest thing online

Redditors are sharing some iconic moments in (relatively recent) celebrity history as they reminisce on the funniest things celebs have ever done.

The question was initially posed to the r/Fauxmoi subreddit by u/Haunting_Homework381, who shared a tweet asking, “What is the funniest thing a celebrity has ever done?”

It was followed up by an incredible response of “Sabrina Carpenter’s birthday cake,” which featured a meme of Leonardo DiCaprio captioned “Nooo don’t turn 25, you’re so sexy aha.”

Although the original poster’s suggestion was something intentional, the majority of the responses tended to veer towards times celebrities had given us a good laugh without meaning to—sometimes out of love and other times…well, not so much.

Either way, they’re certainly funny, and some have become pretty iconic in their own right since they first took place.

1. 50 Cent

50 Cent’s garbage rant. — u/YohanWinchester

2. Demi Lovato

“GET A JOB. STAY AWAY FROM HER.” — u/YohanWinchester

3. Kanye West

Kanye West’s water bottle responsibility. — u/sparksy92

4. Whitney Cummings & Marc Maron

Whitney Cummings: “Comedians did not sign up to be your hero. It’s our job to be irreverent and dangerous, to question authority and take you through a spooky mental haunted house so you can arrive at your own conclusions. Stay focused on the people we pay taxes to to be moral leaders.”

Marc Maron: “Maybe add ‘to be funny’ to the list.” — u/irrational_treasures

5. Donald Trump

u/brutal_and_beautiful via Reddit

“Donald Trump being obsessed with Robert Pattinson.” —u/brutal_and_beautiful

6. Cher

“Ok ! The Rant is over ! I’m Calmer ! Well I’m not Calm but I Got so upset i tired myself out !” — u/bidetpanties

7. Blake Griffin

“I think about this constantly.” — u/clur1997

8. Karen Gillan

u/ImaginaryFondant7345 via Reddit

“Karen Gillan showing up to therapy in full makeup always makes me laugh when I think about it.” —u/ImaginaryFondant7345

9. Demi Lovato (again)

“Speaking of Demi, I love that time Henry Cavill commented once on one of her posts that she looked good and then she immediately followed him and posted a thirst trap.” —u/velvetblue929

10. Rihanna

Ciara: “Trust me Rhianna u dont want to see me on or off the stage”

Rihanna: “Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of” — u/AhnSolbin

11. Dionne Warwick

@dionnewarwick/X

“Dionne Warwick speaking her piece about the all too well drama is soooo funny. i will pay the cost of postage, Jake.” —u/angelonthefarm

12. Cher (again)

“SIT ON YOU OWN DAMN FACE !! IM BUSY !!!” —u/supermassive_bayern

13. The FBI—erm, I mean Jaboukie Young-White

“Just because we killed MLK doesn’t mean we can’t miss him.” —u/daisydozen

14. Hulk Hogan

“Obligatory [expletive] Hulk Hogan but also this [expletive] is hilarious.” —u/voivoivoi183

