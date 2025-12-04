“Do we ask for a refund?”: Man films crying infant mid-flight and the internet drags him

A TikTok video from creator Jamil Flores (@aquariusboyz_1) has revived the familiar debate over crying babies on airplanes.

Flores recorded himself on a plane, looking visibly unhappy while a baby cried nearby. In his text overlay, he wrote, “Do we ask for a refund? I only recorded 20 seconds of a 45 minutes torture.”

His video quickly picked up momentum with more than 570,000 views and over 11,000 comments on TikTok alone.

TikToker’s frustration meets a wall of internet realism

As comments stacked up, many challenged Flores’ expectations. One person told him to “be an adult and know to bring headphones next time.” Another viewer admitted the sound bothered them, but still proposed a different solution.

“I hate this so bad. It is completely annoying. I wish airlines would have adult only flights,” the commenter said. Another TikToker replied to them, saying, “They do. It’s called a private jet. You can make all the calls.”

Even so, some commenters defended the frustration. A woman wrote that people pretended he had no right to feel annoyed. She insisted the disruption still bothered passengers, even if the baby couldn’t help it.

“The comments act like he shouldn’t be annoyed. It’s a baby, we get it. It’s still annoying,” she noted.

Yet many others responded with patience. One user noted that babies cry because that’s just what infants do.

“God forbid a baby does what most babies do. Yes it can be annoying, but it’s a doggone baby…my goodness!! Ppl are so insensitive. We all were babies and cried at one point.”

Reactions to the video extended beyond TikTok

Meanwhile, the debate expanded beyond TikTok. People on X felt even less sympathetic toward Flores. They argued that he had chosen to fly with strangers, so unpredictable sounds naturally came with the territory.

One commenter said he needed to acknowledge his decision to travel in a shared cabin, then learn to pack noise-canceling headphones. They also pointed out that parents likely felt more stressed than any passenger.

Reactions across platforms continued to branch in multiple directions. Some viewed Flores’ post as petty, while others believed he expressed a common annoyance. Yet the most pointed replies framed the issue as a lack of compassion.

One person on X explained that people often treated families as if they didn’t belong on flights. They shared a recent experience with a 5-month-old seatmate whose parents apologized before the plane even left the gate.

I was on a flight recently next to a family with a 5 month old baby. They immediately started apologizing when they sat down, I guess assuming everyone would be annoyed by the baby on a plane (obviously I told them it didn’t bother me)



It’s sad how society is so hostile towards… https://t.co/pwGhed1ypc — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) December 1, 2025

Several people argued that expecting total quiet on commercial flights simply didn’t make sense. They encouraged travelers to prepare for noise instead of demanding refunds.

No, you don’t ask for a refund. You acknowledge that you willingly decided to fly on a plane with other people, and some of those other people may have babies that will cry. Then you learn an important lesson about bringing noise canceling headphones.



If you don’t want to risk… pic.twitter.com/fhElT3IraH — 9mmSMG (@9mmsmg) December 1, 2025

@aquariusboyz_1 did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

