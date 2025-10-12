“Do better”: TikTok witches have begged Crock-Pot for a cauldron, only to be denied

The witches of TikTok are turning against Crock-Pot after the company apparently broke their promise to deliver a cauldron this year. Some of the biggest accounts have declared a boycott until the company brews up a spooky slow cooker.

It’s better than being cursed, but the angry comments on the Crock-Pot’s own TikTok account have to be troubling.

When is the Crock-Pot cauldron coming?

According to WitchTok, Crock-Pot previously assured the many witches begging and pleading with them to make a cooker in the shape of a cauldron that they would receive one in 2025. The company catered to sports fans in the past by making pots in the shape of footballs, so where’s the witch love?

Maybe there aren’t enough witches to make Crock-Pot think they could profit from the idea, or maybe they were scared off by recent events allegedly involving Etsy witches, but on the first day of October 2025, the company officially backed out.

“To all the kitchen witches and cauldron crafters, we hear you,” they said in a TikTok video. “The signs were clear, but the Crock-Pot cauldron hasn’t crossed into this world.”

The video featured some screenshots of the many requests at the start.

They went on to promise new recipes and said that “you never know what might be bubbling up in the future,” but did not revise their release date.

The TikTok witches might be permanently out of luck on this one, and they’re not happy.

“We hear you, and we’re ignoring you,” commented one disappointed viewer. “Your development team is why I buy off-brand,” said another.

Another posted: “You made a commercial about the cauldron crock-pot to tell us that it’s not coming? You ran this by people, and they said yes, please do that?

“What a huge marketing flop,” lamented another.

The next day, witch apprentice @cvaire responded to the update by announcing that she will be giving them no more money until they fulfill their promise.

“I will not be making a purchase at Crock-Pot ever unless they come out with a cauldron,” she said.

The TikToker further claimed that many other witches had made the same vow, which the comments on Crock-Pot’s video support.

“Guess what I’m not buying? A Crock-Pot,” wrote @amandaweiss0121. “You guys said we’d get one and didn’t deliver! What did I spend my money on? A cast iron cauldron from Smith and Clark. Do better!”

Where can you get a slow cooker cauldron?

As the commenter above suggested, you can find cookware in a cauldron shape, even if it’s not from Crock-Pot. Smith & Clark Ironworks has multiple cast iron cauldrons available, plus one shaped like a pumpkin and one with a coiled snake lid. They aren’t slow cookers, but it’s something.

TikToker @cvaire also mentioned that you can find similar items at Home Goods, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, which may be cheaper than anything selling online.

Unfortunately, an electric slow cooker in the shape of a cauldron remains quite difficult to find. For an affordable option, you may simply have to keep appealing to the fates to get the Crock-Pot to get on it.

If you truly can’t wait, you could try your local thrift shops. In November 2024, TikToker @redannsileas reported that she found a witchy slow cooker this way. She named the brand as Frontier Kettle, but if she meant The Frontier Kettle Co., they’re only selling hanging fire pits for $1,800 or $2,100.

The final option (sort of) may lie in high-end equipment made for restaurants. Vollrath makes soup warmers in shapes reminiscent of cauldrons for upward $670, but be warned—it only reheats and maintains temperature rather than cooking. Still cool for parties, but not a Crock-Pot by any means.

