“So everyone got that TikTok ad yesterday”: TikTok Shop removes swastika necklace after uproar over jarring ads

TikTokers got an unwelcome surprise over the holidays when they say they were briefly served up ads for a swastika necklace being sold in a TikTok shop.

In many of the screenshots shared across social media, the Nazi paraphernalia in question was labeled as a “Hiphop titanium steel pendant,” marked down to $7.99 from $15.99. As one person pointed out, one of the most disturbing aspects about it—besides the obvious—was that the ad alleged 126 had already been sold.

why is tiktok shop advertising me a swastika necklace how is this allowed and how did 126 people purchase it pic.twitter.com/glWfCRLzpq — parker 🏴‍☠️ (@j4ckrackham) December 24, 2025

TikTok removes Nazi swastika necklace from shop

It’s unclear exactly how much time elapsed between the shop listing the necklace for sale and TikTok noticing the controversy that had arisen. But the listing had definitely caught attention by December 23, and it was removed from the shop by the next day.

The company reportedly told Fox News Digital that the product was removed because it violates their content policy, which includes prohibiting “vulgar or offensive language, including hate speech, slurs, or discriminatory remarks.”

Backlash and confusion

Both before and after TikTok removed the item, posts circulated on TikTok and other social media platforms showing how caught off guard people were to see a symbol of hate promoted for purchase in their feeds.

“TikTok shop suggesting two (2) different nazi insignia necklaces in the last 24 hours… mind you, I’ve never spent more than one second on the shop screen, I’ve only ever swiped to it on accident and immediately swiped away wtf is this,” said one user.

tiktok shop suggesting two (2) different nazi insignia necklaces in the last 24 hours… mind you i’ve never spent more than one second on the shop screen i’ve only ever swiped to it on accident and immediately swiped away wtf is this pic.twitter.com/yrIW3YF9HJ — 🧘🏻‍♀️ (@p4thet1cg1rl43) December 24, 2025

“Hi @tiktok_us am I going crazy, or is a swastika allowed to be sold on your app? The context of the “forget” sweater and this necklace is very suspicious,” wrote another.

Hi @tiktok_us am I going crazy or is a swastika allowed to be sold on your app? The context of the “forget” sweater and this necklace is very suspicious. pic.twitter.com/yFgifHU6SS — Yael Mendes (@Yael_Mendes) December 24, 2025

“I just know an entire team of TikTok employees’ Christmas break was just ruined,” wrote @anastasia.doria on TikTok.

“I got a strike on my TikTok for posting the screenshot… insane,” complained another.

I got a strike on my TikTok for posting the screen shot… insane pic.twitter.com/uLnDIAV42d — FooYa (@iFooYa) December 25, 2025

A similar controversy took place with Shein back in 2020, with the company claiming that what everyone else looked at and saw “Nazi swastika” was actually a Buddhist symbol.

The differences between how the two are portrayed are often slight enough that they invoke the same response. So even though some people are already making the same claim here, there’s just no ignoring the cultural context in which this is taking place.

So if you’re going “umm actually” about this, block me- plenty know what the symbol “used to be” before it was co-opted by the Na<is.



Look around, think- is this >really< the time to try and reclaim a symbol HEAVILY associated with a group we’re actively watching resurface? https://t.co/gmWwiIYVZ1 pic.twitter.com/ifFrh8BDQI — Lynzee🃏💜 (@thelindenfool) December 26, 2025

“So if you’re going “umm actually” about this, block me- plenty know what the symbol “used to be” before it was co-opted by the Na<is. Look around, think- is this >really< the time to try and reclaim a symbol HEAVILY associated with a group we’re actively watching resurface?”

Tiktok selling a swastika necklace. Keep it up and you’ll be video Twitter pic.twitter.com/eRscezFKB8 — TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) December 24, 2025

“This is a real line in the sand moment for TikTok. If shit like that becomes normalized and doesn’t become a dealbreaker, you’re well on your way to becoming video Twitter,” said @TizzyEnt.

