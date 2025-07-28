Gone are the days of the pandemic-era livestream DJ party. Now, DJs are flocking to other platforms after changes to TikTok‘s terms of service prevent them from going live.

Did TikTok actually ban DJs?

While TikTok did not explicitly ban DJs from using the platform to promote their brands, many artists worry that the July policy change will impact many.

The updated TikTok Music Terms of Service prohibit users from altering or modifying copyrighted music or using standalone audio. This prevents DJs from sharing mixes of popular songs that they may have changed during their performance.

In order to perform music on TikTok Live, the user must own full rights to the songs or audio. This isn’t easily attainable for all songs and samples for any DJ, let alone an at-home TikTok Live DJ.

DJ Lost One (@djlostone) tells his TikTok followers he plans to continue his frequent livestreams on Twitch, a streaming platform commonly used by gamers.

“You can lose Live access [if you stream music],” he warns. “Please don’t risk it.”

He notes that DJs on TikTok were “lucky” that the platform did not crack down on copyright music use for five years.

In the comments, viewers lament that TikTok was initially a “music app,” which attracted many young artists and DJs.

“That’s crazy to me because this app used to be only about music,” one writes.

“Not allowing someone to make their own beats and not allowing cover artists is such a huge sign that it’s a sterilization and control metric. They want us crashing out in every way lol,” another says.

“It’s becoming Home Shopping Network. So sad, this was a beautiful app for people to unite, especially over music,” a third adds.

Others were happy to have been matched with the music in the first place. One adds, “It’s been a great ride watching the DJs bring their energy to TikTok Live. Your sets will definitely be missed!”

“That sucks 👎🏾 I found SO many great artists & DJs on here ugh,” writes another.

Other DJs say they plan to stick with TikTok but have to get creative to work around the new policy.

“We just had to talk about this yesterday. They are allowing music in the background, but you have to talk over it. If you’re a DJ, find a creative way to make it work for you,” a commenter writes.

“You can stream live if you are DJing at venues. It’s called public domain. Plus, the venue already pays for the rights to use the music,” another suggests.

Whether that’s true or not, we’ll continue to monitor how DJs are reacting to the new rules.

The Daily Dot reached out to DJ Lost One for further comment.

