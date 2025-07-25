“This is a different level of rich”: TikToker gives a tour of the gigantic new home her parents just moved into, sparking a discussion about taste

There’s a long-running joke that vast amounts of riches do not grant you good taste.

Whether it’s massive mansions with awkward layouts or “modern” homes that feel more like showrooms than somewhere you’d actually live, rich people’s decorating choices often end up as public entertainment.

Recently, a TikTok tour of one family’s enormous new home is getting a lot of attention — and not for the reasons you’d expect.

A look inside the home

TikTok user Caytlyn Marchand (@catyvlogsss), an influencer with more than 54,800 followers, posted a walkthrough of her parents’ house as they finished moving in. The video racked up over 4.9 million views.

“My parents are halfway done moving into their house, so this is gonna be almost my final tour,” she says at the start of the clip.

The house is massive, with high ceilings, wide hallways, and rooms that resemble suites. But what caught viewers’ attention wasn’t the size — it was the interior decor.

The interior sticks to a strict palette of white, black, and shades of gray.

As you walk in, two massage chairs sit in what looks like a mostly empty foyer:

Off to the side is an office:

And Caytlyn’s “ginormous” bedroom, which feels like its own wing of the house:

There’s also a long hallway, which looks pretty spooky in the dark:

Another gray-toned bedroom:

And a black poker table:

Paired with a full golf simulator room:

Most viewers were not impressed

On X, one user reshared the video with the caption, “F*** you money,” while others criticized the design.

That’s not even close to FU money. That’s nouveau lower upper class “move into a rural area to get more house” money. There’s space, but the finishes are builder grade.



No basement, so the square footage is probably in the….5000 sqft territory? Million all-in, tops. — BonkDaCarnivore (@BonkDaCarnivore) July 21, 2025

Viewers under the original video had similar feelings.

“Why are they decorating it like a car dealership?” one commenter wrote.

Another mocked the scale: “‘It’s like a very far walk’ TO THE LAUNDRY ROOM??”

“Whoever decided the interior should be fired…” a third added.

Some were simply baffled at how such an expensive house could look so plain. “I’m actually impressed how they made something so expensive look SOOO cheap,” one viewer said.

Still, others were just struck by the sheer size: “This is a different level of rich.”

