“Dental care should be considered necessary healthcare for all”: Woman says dental insurance “literally covers nothing” after $9K estimate

A TikToker shared an emotional video about the crushing reality of dental care costs in the United States. Megzz (@mama_megzz) said she walked into her first dentist appointment in five years, only to walk out overwhelmed, tearful, and facing an estimate she couldn’t possibly afford.

In the video, she explained how her dental insurance would barely make a dent in her quoted $9,115 treatment plan. Despite years in recovery from addiction and depression, she found herself forced to choose between serious dental work and financial survival. Her video has been viewed over 306.5K times and has over 3.1K comments.

Dental visit leads to surprise costs

In her tearful video, the TikToker asked, “What is the point in having dental insurance if it literally covers nothing?” She even recalled that her dental hygienist told her insurance was essentially useless, saying, “It might as well be self-pay.”

According to the dentist, she needed three root canals, three extractions, crowns, and multiple fillings. One deep cavity caused “earaches and migraines.” However, the insurance excluded coverage for endodontics, leaving her with a $1,474 bill for two root canals alone that she had to cancel.

When she asked about payment plans, the office told her there were none. “So if you’re poor, you’re just supposed to suffer?” she said. At only 30 years old, she faced the choice of removing six teeth instead of preserving them through root canals.

Her caption revealed more of her struggle. She admitted to paying $100 of a $250 X-ray bill by cutting into her rent money. She also shared that years of neglect during addiction left her with significant damage, writing, “After years of neglect in depression and addiction (now 4 years in recovery trying to do better), I went to the dentist. I almost regret it.”

#dentalcare #insuranceisascam #whatever #acceptance ♬ original sound – ✨Mama Megzz✨ @mama_megzz https://gofund.me/3f5c45f0b please don't feel obligated but a lot of people keep asking me if I have one….

The CDC has reported the financial burden of oral health care nationwide. According to their data, Americans spend $136 billion annually on dental services. Furthermore, untreated oral disease costs the U.S. almost $46 billion in productivity each year. For working-age adults, nearly 18% say the appearance of their teeth affects their ability to find jobs. For lower-income adults, that percentage goes up to 29%, showing just how high the stakes can be.

Social media reactions and support

Viewers flooded the comments with sympathy and frustration. Many shared their own struggles with insurance and unaffordable procedures. Some echoed her sentiment that paying out-of-pocket often feels more practical than buying dental coverage. Others suggested that she reach out to other dental offices for another dentist’s opinion.

“I’ve had a root canal and two teeth pulled, and I will never, ever get another root canal,” said one TikToker. “Last time I was given the choice of either a root canal or pulling the tooth, and without hesitation, I told them to pull it. I’m not going through that again.”

As one commenter noted, dental health is often treated as optional, yet untreated problems can lead to serious medical issues.

Others urged her to start a fundraiser. Eventually, she posted a GoFundMe link in her caption. She wrote, “Please don’t feel obligated, but a lot of people keep asking me if I have one…. Regardless of how many opinions I get, I’ll still have to get work done that I can’t afford.”

Megzz told the Daily Dot, “I just feel that dental care should be considered necessary healthcare for all. Dental is not cosmetic. Not having the financial ability to care for your dental leads can lead to way more serious problems. It’s inhumane to deny Americans affordable dental care.”

She continued, “We shouldn’t have to suffer in silence and cry into our pillows because of what everyone can agree on is the most severe pain there is, and it’s a pain that we have to live with indefinitely if we are low-income, like myself. Change needs to happen. More affordable dental care is essential. More people need to speak up!”

