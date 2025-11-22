“It smelled like ammonia”: Chef’s viral video reignites debate over U.S. beef processing

A TikTok chef is sounding the alarm after cooking a package of ground beef and noticing an ammonia-like smell—sparking debate about beef processing and food safety in the U.S.

Should Americans worry about ammonia in beef?

In a video with over 190,000 views, TikToker TheAudhdchef (@audhdchef) declares that “America is cooked” after noticing an odd odor while browning a package of lean ground beef that was still days away from its expiration date.

At first glance, the beef looked normal, but they said it smelled strongly of ammonia and appeared paler than usual.

“Depending on the cut of meat and the preparation, occasionally they will use an ammonia processing method for scrap cuts,” they explained. “But this is just regular ground beef.”

According to NBC News, some meat processors add ammonia to beef to prevent the growth of dangerous pathogens, such as E. coli and Salmonella, on the product. Despite the noxious smell, research suggests that ammonia used in small amounts poses no harm to humans.

However, spoiled meat may smell like ammonia as it rots, which can alert customers to a potentially dangerous product, according to 99 Counties.

The chef laments that they may stop eating beef and pork altogether.

They ended the video by saying, “until regulations are back in place, it’s the only safe way to do it,” referencing ammonia-use standards that have fluctuated over the years.

How did shoppers react?

In the comments, viewers shared concerns about beef quality and their own recent experiences.

“Over the last year, almost everything I buy now tastes like chemicals and cardboard, and I can’t stand eating anymore,” a commenter laments.

“I had to quit pork and beef months ago cause just the smell of it made me nauseous. Chicken is also iffy for me,” a second says.

One commenter adds, “It’s almost like deregulation is a bad thing that only helps billionaires and corporations…”

“Return it. Put it in a bag and take it back to the store. If we don’t hold the stores accountable, they won’t hold their suppliers accountable,” suggested another commenter.

One chef shared their concerns in the comments, saying. “Fellow chef of 20 years. I CANNOT believe this isn’t being talked about more! There are no regulations! There can’t be. Produce is rotted already in the store, and if it’s not, it will be within 24 hours. Chicken has so much nasty blood/juice in the packages, and the expo is a week away. They’re literally trying to kill us.”

Some shared where they’re purchasing quality beef.

“Find a local butcher and buy only from them. The grocery stores already have bad habits with meat that will only get worse, but most local butchers still take pride in what they are marketing,” one says.

“It will be dangerous to eat these days. I am buying my meat from a farm. It is beautiful and it smells good. The color is dark, like it should be. I also made my first lentil tacos, I may not go back to beef,” another writes.

“I just made Sloppy Joe with lentils instead of beef, and it was delicious,” adds another commenter.

“Rice and beans are a complete protein for people who are getting scared of meat without regulations,” suggests another.

The video has sparked further discussion about how beef is processed in the U.S., consumer trust, and what warning signs shoppers should look for.

The Daily Dot reached out to TheAudhdChef for further comment.

