TikTok adds new filters to limit AI content: “Borderline unusable due to AI slop”

TikTok is rolling out new controls that let users limit how much AI-generated content appears on their FYP (For You Page), addressing long-running complaints about “AI slop” overwhelming the platform.

Does TikTok have a filter to reduce AI content?

According to a Nov. 19 press release, TikTok will soon introduce a feature allowing users to manage how much AI-generated content appears in their feeds.

The tool will live under the existing “Manage topics” settings, where users can already filter out certain themes or limit how often specific subjects appear.

TikTok also announced plans to implement invisible watermarking to better detect and label AI-generated videos on the For You Page.

As part of the initiative, TikTok donates $2 million to GirlsWhoCode’s AI literacy fund to encourage more transparency and knowledge around AI-generated content.

On the subreddit r/Technology, users react to the new feature.

“Seriously, the number of what must be dynamically generated AI slop videos is insane,” a commenter remarks.

“It’s borderline unusable due to AI slop,” another says.

“It’s hard to remove everything, so they’re playing it safe. And to be honest, they’re doing much better than every single Western media app that seems to be promoting AI slop instead,” a third adds, pointing to AI content on Instagram and Facebook.

Some are skeptical that the filter will work.

“They’re giving a fantasy of the illusion of choice. Users who are so addicted to the website probably won’t realize what a huge pile of bullshit this is,” a Reddit user suggests.

“*Hits ‘see less’ sees same amount,” a second jokes.

However, others voiced concerns that the platform’s AI detection might inadvertently filter out accessibility features.

“Captions are often AI-generated, and are an accessibility feature that many may not want to lose. Just an example of something that wouldn’t be considered slop but still AI,” one writes.

