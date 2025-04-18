Woman parks in tight space. Then she used this little-known trick to avoid dinging her neighbor

You know you’ve made it to adulthood when your car door strategy involves spare diapers and a prayer.

Featured Video

TikTok creator Alisha Anisa (@anisaa.diaz) might win a thoughtful motorist award, thanks to her viral video that’s accumulated more than 357,000 views. The clip shows Alisha, who’s a busy mom, using a towel as a buffer to keep her car door from damaging a vehicle tightly parked next to her.

“Am I the only one that does this?” she asks before explaining her habit of keeping a blanket or diaper handy for such situations. “This car parked really close to me, and I know 100% I’m going to ding their car.”

Car door dings cost plenty

It’s easy to overlook that Alisha’s forethought is saving some unknown motorist a lot of aggravation and at least a couple hundred dollars. Body touch-up costs can run high based on the damage’s severity and location:

Advertisement

Paintless Dent Repair: For minor dings without paint damage, PDR is a cost-effective solution, typically ranging from $75 to $150.

Traditional Repair Methods: If the paint is chipped or the dent is significant, traditional repair methods involving sanding, filling, and repainting may be necessary. Those run between $200 and $500 or more.

For luxury vehicles or those with advanced paint finishes, higher repair costs are almost a guarantee.

Etiquette matters in parking lots

We’ve got to give Alisha even more credit for not throwing a fit on her video. It’s entirely possible whoever parked the vehicle next to hers crossed the lines. That’s kind of rule No. 1 for driving etiquette.

Advertisement

Navigating parking lots requires more than just following traffic laws. It involves practicing common courtesy to ensure a smooth experience for all. Here are some other rules to follow every time:

Use Only One Spot: Don’t be that guy. It may be tempting to occupy more than one parking space, even if the lot appears empty. But as soon as things fill up, whoever uses an extra space becomes public enemy no. 1.

Drive Slow and Safe: Since pedestrians (including children) are perfectly entitled to their safety, keep them top of mind. Maintaining a slow speed and being vigilant can prevent accidents and ensure everyone’s safety.

Avoid Tailgating: Give fellow drivers ample space, especially when they’re maneuvering into or out of parking spots. Tailgating can lead to accidents and increases stress for all parties involved.

Advertisement

Praise all around

Commenters on the video were giving Alisha plenty of digital high-fives. They said she served as a model more of us should follow.

“Ok if this doesn’t damage ima start doing this i usually always hold it with my hand digging my hand,” one viewer wrote.

Another said she was inspired: “I’ve always thought about doing that and as they say it’s the thought that counts.”

Advertisement

And a fellow mother shared the frustration of managing a child exiting the family vehicle when another car is parked to close. “I remember the struggle.. now i scream ‘watch it dont hit the door, u know what wait let me open the door for u’”

The Daily Dot reached out to Alisha via direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.