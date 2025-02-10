‘This is my level of petty’: Woman finds strange item at thrift store. Then a worker intervenes when she tries to buy it

A woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing the lengths she went to acquire a reflexology shoe at her local thrift store.

Jamie Sippi (@mrs._sippi) said in a prior video that she had waited three years to get the shoe and had always been told it wasn’t for sale. But after a while, she said the store finally sold it to her, in part because they were going out of business.

“I played the long game. I played the petty game. It’s my shoe now,” Sippi said of her purchase. As of this writing, her video explaining why she wanted the shoe—and why the store refused to sell it to her—had amassed more than 610,200 views.

Why did the thrift store refuse to sell her the shoe?

As Sippi explained in her video, the item was meant to be a display shoe. What’s more, the shoes weren’t sold in pairs. It was one reflexology sandal sold on its own.

Sippi said she didn’t want or need the sandal but was discouraged by the fact that the store wouldn’t sell it to her.

“Why are you not selling the items in your thrift store?” she asked.

Every few months, Sippi said, she went to the store and attempted to buy the shoe, but she was repeatedly told it was not for sale. Recently, however, she said she learned the store was going out of business and decided to try buying the shoe again.

This time, she said she was successful.

“I bury it under a bunch of other crap that I don’t even really need or want,” Sippi said of her bag. Still, during the purchasing process, Sippi said she was “sweating” in line because she didn’t know whether a cashier would sell it to her.

In the end, Sippi expressed gratitude that she waited for the shoe and ultimately got it.

“I played the long game,” she said. “It’s my shoe now.”

What’s up with these sandals?

According to Soul Threads, reflexology or acupressure sandals apply pressure to specific points on the feet. Wearing them can help promote better sleep and relaxation and reduce stress.

Given how popular these shoes are, they’re not hard to find. A simple Google search reveals that they’re available on Amazon for as low as $20. Meanwhile, a pair that looks similar to the one Sippi wanted cost $25.

Since they’re relatively cheap and easy to find, some users questioned why Sippi was adamant about buying the shoes from the thrift store. However, as one commenter pointed out, Sippi’s anger was more about the principle versus wanting the shoe.

In the comments section of Sippi’s video, many viewers applauded her patience and determination in buying the shoe.

“Buying it out of spite is even more hilarious,” one viewer said.

“It’s not just a shoe anymore, it’s a trophy,” another added.

“You honestly deserve that shoe more than anyone on this Earth,” a third viewer wrote.

“This is my level of petty,” a fourth viewer quipped.

Others questioned why the thrift store employees refused to sell Sippi the shoe. Many questioned whether the item was haunted or possessed.

“Why were they so attached to it,” one viewer questioned.

“Imagine it’s haunted,” another said.

“Maybe it’s the evil shoe of a pair of magic shoes and they didn’t want you to be cursed because you didn’t have the other good shoe to counteract it,” a third viewer suggested.

Meanwhile, some viewers simply expressed excitement toward Sippi’s happy ending. After all, she did wait three years to get the shoe.

“I’m obsessed with this story,” one commenter said.

“This is my first impression of you, but I have never been happier for a stranger,” another echoed.

“I don’t know you, but I’m so happy for you,” a third viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sippi via TikTok comment.

