‘Thanks for the idea’: Expert says thieves are targeting these Ford trucks—all because of this specific part

New trend alert and unfortunately it involves thieves stealing Ford truck tail lights.

In a TikTok, with over 1.6M views, Chris (@thechristopherpearce) shares that thieves in Texas have stolen over $92,000 Ford Truck tail lights since September 2024. What makes it so valuable?

Turns out, Ford truck tail lights are quite expensive. According to Fox 26 Houston, three suspects have been accounted for stealing over $92,000 worth of Ford Truck tail lights. The theft ring has hit 34 trucks across the greater Houston area since September 2024.

Why are thieves targeting Ford truck tail lights?

In the TikTok, Chris explains how Ford truck tail lights are packed with expensive LED technology and back sensors.

Thieves have targeted the Ford F-series trucks due to the ease of access to the tailgate. Now you may be thinking, that’s why you lock your truck. Well, unfortunately, these thieves have found a way around that.

The savvy thieves found a panel that simply pops up in the bed of the truck. Once this panel popped, the lever to release the tailgate is easily accessed. After the tailgate is released, the thieves unscrew the two tail lights in a matter of seconds.

Once access is granted on the tailgate, it’s like stealing candy from a baby. It only takes around 30 seconds to remove the tail lights and swiftly escape the crime scene.

So locking your truck won’t do anything once the panel has been popped and the tailgate is released.

How much are these tail lights worth?

These tail lights are pricey to replace due to the advanced LED technology, backup sensors, and BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) in the tail lights.

Typically the backup sensors are located in the rear bumper but Ford has decided to put them in the tail lights.

However, this move from the bumper into the tail lights has become devastating for the Ford truck owners who now have the attention of thieves. Getting car parts stolen is already bad enough, but seeing the tab to replace hurts even more.

The high end tail lights can cost between $2,500-$6,000 to replace.

In addition to the LED Technology and backup sensors, these tail lights have BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) built in. Ford explains this driver assist program alerts drivers for any object in the drivers blind spot. This advanced system supports drivers merging lanes and driving in reverse. These three features have driven up the cost to replace tail lights.

Ford truck owners on Reddit discussed the ridiculous price in this thread posted to r/Ford. In the post, the Ford truck owner was surprised to find out it costs $2,400 to replace one tail light—not including labor.

The top workaround suggested was to buy a used tail light off eBay. Install the tail light and flash the VIN to the taillight using ForScan as-built data.

Can you prevent thieves from stealing your tail lights?

With the rise of theft for Ford truck tail lights, became a business opportunity for Latchlid. Latchlid was created after a F250 Platinum owner had his tail lights stolen twice. The two repair bills ended up costing the owner more than $10,000 to replace.

Latchlid is a set of parts that is installed to each tail light used to block thieves from stealing tail lights quickly or all together. The extra level of protection makes it more difficult to access the latch mechanism when the tailgate is closed.

While Latchlid isn’t a full proof protection against thieves, this product can definitely slow down thieves from stealing those valuable tail lights.

So what did the viewers think about this?

“Cheaply built with expensive parts,” one commented.

“Cover and lock the bed,” one suggested

“Here’s why thieves are targeting your truck,” one joked

“Why would a taillight be that expensive in the first place,” one questioned

“This is messed up but also low-key hilarious. Also just another downside of trucks become overly complicated luxury items instead of simple workhorses,” one added

“Nobody is stealing my 1999 F450 service truck lights,” one shared.

This TikTok has more than 1.6M views with over 87.6K likes.

The Daily Dot has contacted @thechristopherpearce through email and Instagram messenger. Additionally, we contacted Ford over email.

