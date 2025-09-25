Texas “Karen” berates DoorDash driver, demands she “go back to Mexico” in viral video

Footage of a woman accusing a DoorDash driver of being “illegal” and telling her to go back to her country spread outrage on TikTok. A nearly unknown TikToker posted video of the woman harassing her in her car in a Texas town on Wednesday and was on Reddit by Thursday.

The general consensus is that this lady should mind her own business. There are also a lot of takes on the way this lady talks, and they’re about as kind as she was.

You know what? Leave DoorDash drivers alone

TikToker @kpinero uploaded her video of this furious woman on Sept. 24, 2025, and gained over 280,000 views in one day. She only has four posts on her TikTok account total and a few followers, but the nature of the content at this moment may make the woman who yelled at her as famous as the one who harassed the Black birdwatcher in 2020.

The footage captures an angry, middle-aged white woman repeatedly calling the woman filming an “illegal.”

“You know what?” she said for the first time. “‘Cause you’re an illegal, and you know what? You don’t live in Flower Mound, and you’re DoorDashing, you know what? Why are you entitled to be here in an illegal car?”

The DoorDasher couldn’t answer all of these high-pitched questions, so the other woman just started filming her back. It’s unclear what made her think that the delivery driver is undocumented or that her car is “illegal.” She later told the driver to speak her language “back in Mexico” and accused her of stealing jobs.

Getting only laughs in return, she then took photos of the TikToker’s face and license plate, which some took as an implicit threat to report her to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). When she returned to the window, she demanded to see her driver’s license.

“You’re police?” the DoorDasher asked.

“You know what?” the woman replied.

“How long will these acts of discrimination and xenophobia continue?” the TikToker wrote alongside her video. “When will they understand that we all have the right to be and express ourselves in our language and to be treated with respect?”

“I still don’t know what”

Folks who harass people just trying to do their job rarely come out looking good online, and there’s no exception here. This incident feels all the worse in today’s political climate, with ICE invading cities, arresting workers, and other valued members of the community.

Public opinion in the U.S. shifted against the Trump administration’s immigration policies back in July, according to the Pew Research Center, which may help explain the strong backlash against the loud woman in this video.

On TikTok, people were eager to point out how many times she said “you know what?”

“YOU KNOW WHAT? Trump has emboldened the racist idiots of this country,” wrote @zetagirly.

“She said you know what so many times and I still don’t know what,” joked @imbahrahst.

Redditors on the r/TikTokCringe sub, where the video spread, railed against the nonsensical racism.

“Can’t imagine being that scared of people different from myself,” said u/IndeSyCiv.

“Karen’s just concerned that illegals are taking those prime DoorDash jobs,” wrote u/papasan_mamasan. “You know, the ones with no worker protections where you have to drive and insure your own vehicle and there are no healthcare benefits.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @kpinero for comment via TikTok.

