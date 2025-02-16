‘This is educational’: Texas Roadhouse customer orders a glass of wine. Then she sees the pour

Forget the bottomless bread rolls—Texas Roadhouse might have just inadvertently introduced the delayed drink compensation program.

This possible marketing win kicks in when your patience for a late-arriving drink is rewarded with a slightly more generous pour.

In a slideshow that’s been viewed more than 340,000 times, TikTok user by the name Notjoeyking (@ilovetaylorswift.420) recently shared her delight after her waitress forgot to bring her glass of white wine wine, only to later return with an official Texas Roadhouse wine glass generously filled above the “Texas Pour” line.

A ‘Texas Pour’ and then some

We don’t know if this is standard procedure—it looks like NotJoey got an extra ounce or two—but if so, we’d like to formally announce our willingness to wait forever for our drinks.

At Texas Roadhouse, the “Texas Pour” offers a generous nine-ounce serving of wine, surpassing the standard six-ounce pour. This upgrade caters to those who prefer a heartier glass to complement their meal. In comparison, many restaurants adhere to a five-ounce standard pour. Therefore, the Texas Pour is indeed larger, aligning with the restaurant’s theme of large, Texas-sized portions.

The pour line on Texas Roadhouse’s wine glasses also serves as a visual cue to ensure consistent serving sizes, aiding in inventory control and cost management. This practice is common in the restaurant industry to prevent over-pouring and maintain profitability.

While the line provides guidance, slight variations can occur, especially during busy shifts or when servers are feeling particularly generous.

As great as NotJoey’s recent Texas Roadhouse meal was, it would’ve been even better if she’d employed this bread rolls hack we reported on.

‘Surprise’ reward bring customers back

Receiving a little extra at restaurants taps into the psychology of perceived value and customer satisfaction. When diners receive more than expected—be it extra fries, a heaping scoop of ice cream, or an over-poured glass of wine—they often feel like they’ve beaten the system and scored a win in life.

Getting an unexpected bonus can enhance the dining experience, foster positive feelings toward the establishment, and encourage repeat visits. It’s a small gesture that can leave a lasting impression.

This phenomenon is rooted in the concept of reciprocity, a social norm where positive actions lead to a desire to return the favor. When a restaurant provides something extra, customers may feel more inclined to reciprocate through loyalty or positive word-of-mouth. Additionally, these gestures can create a sense of abundance and hospitality, making patrons feel valued and appreciated.

It’s important to note that while these extras enhance the dining experience, the cost is often factored into menu prices. Nonetheless, the perception of receiving something “free” or additional can significantly boost customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Everybody wants some more

Based on all the free advertising NotJoey gave to the restaurant chain in her viral clip, it’s clear there’s a digital bonus that comes with surprising and delighting customers.

Commenters on the clip appeared ready and enthusiastic about getting their Texas Roadhouse drink on.

“Wasn’t aware of what they were doing with wine at Texas Roadhouse. Thank you,” wrote one.

An apparent veteran of Texas Roadhouse kitchens weighed in. They wrote, “It’s funny too because a lot of the Texas pour glasses were misprinted so that line is supposed to be nine ounces, but they’re around 10.5-11. So you probably got like 13-ounce for the price of nine.”

And another joked that the company’s inventory control staff were likely to get involved. They wrote, “Texas Roadhouse about to ask what location this is LMAO.”

The Daily Dot reached out to NotJoey via direct message, and to Texas Roadhouse via email.

