‘Temu rolls’: Man goes to Texas Roadhouse for lunch. Then he notices something unusual about the rolls

Texas Roadhouse is famous for its fresh-baked bread rolls. But one frequent guest says he noticed something different about the classic appetizer the last time he went to Texas Roadhouse.

Featured Video

In a video with over 64,000 views, Shannon Hallick (@shanman9890) says he lost sleep the night after he went to Texas Roadhouse in Ithaca, N.Y.

“We went to Texas Roadhouse last night. There’s something up [with the rolls],” he says. “They’re not the same. I go there for the rolls—it threw my whole day off.”

He reaches into a to-go bag, pulling out one of the rolls he brought home. The roll is rectangular, with a hardened brown crust on the top.

Advertisement

“It’s not the same texture. It’s like Temu rolls,” he says. “If this is what we’re going to get, I’m seriously not going anymore.”

Hallick asks viewers if he should call corporate to get to the bottom of the roll change.

“I know about the rolls. This is not the same,” he says. “Can someone tell me if they’ve had the same situation?”

On-screen text reads, “Texas Roadhouse, I wanna know what’s up. What did you do to the rolls? I need answers!”

Advertisement

Did Texas Roadhouse change its rolls?

In the comments, other viewers say they’ve noticed a change to Texas Roadhouse’s rolls during recent visits to the chain restaurant.

“You’re absolutely correct because I am a Texas roadhouse roll HOE and I will vouch. Those are not the normal rolls. Something’s going on,” a viewer said.

“All the bread bounced back when u try to smush it. it used to get smashed. Something’s wrong with all of the bread. I smashed 29 loaves the other day and not one stayed smashed,” another wrote.

Advertisement

A third added, “I went yesterday and came on TikTok just to see if anybody else had the same experience. I thought I was going crazy too.”

Others suggested how to get answers from Texas Roadhouse corporate.

“Leave a review and contact corporate. Even if you think you might sound crazy, politely ask the server. The company wants people not to notice the difference,” one suggested.

“Let’s all call corporate!!! They are ruining our lives!!!” another said.

Advertisement

In a brief follow-up video, Hallick suggested the alleged changes could be due to the current avian flu-related egg shortage, making eggs scarce and expensive for consumers and restaurants alike.

In an email to the Daily Dot, a Texas Roadhouse spokesperson says the roll recipe hasn’t changed.

“There has been no change to our fresh-baked bread. Every location bakes rolls fresh every day and has dedicated bakers who do this important job,” they write. “If a guest receives a roll while dining that they think is overbaked or underbaked, all they need to do is ask one of our legendary servers for a new basket.”

Are all Texas Roadhouse locations’ rolls the same?

In two follow-up videos, Hallick goes to a different Texas Roadhouse location to test the rolls.

Advertisement

“There’s one thing I want. Good rolls. You can’t change the recipe,” he says in the car.

While he had high hopes for the rolls at a location an hour away from the first, his third follow-up video reveals that the second location’s rolls didn’t live up to his expectations either.

“I’m not sure how to break it to you. These are rock hard,” he says, tapping the hard crust of a Texas Roadhouse roll he brought home. “It’s an imposter. It’s like a 3D-printed roll.”

He continues, “I don’t even know what to say. I’m done.”

Advertisement

Other viewers follow suit, saying they won’t go to Texas Roadhouse if the chain continues serving the new rolls.

“I’m not going back ever,” one wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hallick via TikTok direct message and comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.