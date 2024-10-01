‘It’s true I work at Texas Roadhouse’: Customer finds out the truth about the Texas Roadhouse bread rolls

This article contains calorie numbers for various items at Texas Roadhouse.

Confidence: It can be a powerful force inspiring people to do great things—until those confident people come up against another powerful force called reality.

That was the experience of a Texas Roadhouse customer who asserted he was going to take down 100 of the famous rolls until he learned something crucial from a server.

The video capturing the exchange came from creator Eric Thurston (@ericthurstonforreal). It received more than 1.1 million views since its Thursday posting. It’s only 10 seconds long, but sometimes it only takes 10 seconds to tell a complete story.

It starts with a customer at a Texas Roadhouse booth next to another customer, stating, “I was thinking we were going to get at least 100 rolls down.”

The server replies, “Oh, you think so, yeah? Do you want to know the fun part?”

The customer indicates he does.

“The rolls are 200 calories each,” the server reveals.

That leads the two companions at the table to open their mouths wide with amazement.

The video ends, sadly, before we learn how many rolls they actually consumed.

Is it really 200 calories each?

The good news for calorie counters going to Texas Roadhouse is the website contains a nearly complete accounting of nutritional info, including calories, for its menu items.

Unfortunately, the rolls are not included in the otherwise complete menu, which tells you that a Cactus Blossom contains 2,250 calories on its own, and a full slab of Fall-Off-the-Bone Killer Ribs packs 1,450 calories into one entree.

There are a couple of websites purporting to know how many calories the rolls are—and they both have Texas Roadhouse in their names.

The TexasRoadhouseMenu.net site claims each roll has 227 calories, providing a full breakdown of carbs and proteins. It also claims that adding Texas Roadhouse’s Cinnamon Honey Butter brings the calorie count to 347 per roll.

The Texas Roadhouse Family Meals site includes a recipe for those wanting to recreate the rolls at home but contradicts itself within the article. In one section, a roll is “around 125 calories.” A chart right below it lists 225. A little later in the article, it becomes “180-200 calories.” At best, this site provides a range of values that 200 calories fall into.

Commenters didn’t arrive at one set number but did provide some perspective.

“It’s 130 per roll without butter,” a commenter asserted. “200 with the butter.”

That led someone else to quip, “500 with how much butter I put.”

But another commenter claimed inside knowledge: “Wronggggg i work at txrh and its 200 by [itself].”

Another worker had a tale that seemed to show evidence of the Texas Roadhouse rolls challenge making the online rounds in recent years. “One time I bussed like 36 bread baskets from one party table, i counted,” they said.

That led Thurston to come in with, “That is literally insane.”

A few commenters refuted the maxim that “knowledge is power.” As one simply put it, “Bro, I wasn’t supposed to know this.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Thurston via TikTok comment and to Texas Roadhouse via email.

