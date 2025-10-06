“The price went up again”: Texas mechanic notices multiple dramatic price increases at his local shop within just 1 year

A Texas mechanic went viral on TikTok after highlighting how his shop’s prices—even for basic services like an oil change—have soared over the past year.

Skyler (@skylr.m), who lives in San Antonio, Texas, said in a recent video that he didn’t understand why prices were climbing so fast, but it felt strange.

“I don’t know nothing about politics,” he said, “but this is pretty crazy.”

He then breaks down the numbers: an oil change that once cost $39.95 jumped to $59.95, then $69.95, and now approaches $80.

“I couldn’t tell you if inflation was real or happening right now,” Skyler said, still visibly shocked by the year-over-year increase. As of Friday, his video had racked up more than 193,000 views.

How did his shop’s prices increase?

Skyler showed viewers a placard his shop had used the previous year to advertise oil changes for $39.95. A year later, that same service was $30 more, at $69.95.

“These are the signs we would use for our oil changes last year,” he said. “The price went up again.”

A week after posting the initial clip, Skyler said the cost had climbed another $10, bringing the total for an oil change to $79.99—or $120 for a full synthetic oil change.

He called it “actually competitive pricing for an oil change right now,” though he admitted it didn’t make sense to him.

“You can go buy five quarts of oil for $30 on Amazon,” he said. “But somehow the price of labor is what’s bringing the price of the oil changes up.”

And the higher prices haven’t translated into higher pay for workers.

“The people doing the labor,” he said, “don’t see any pay raises.”

Why are oil changes getting so expensive?

Oil changes have become noticeably more expensive, and mechanics say there are a few reasons why. Rising costs for materials, labor, and the increasing complexity of modern vehicles are all driving up prices.

The oil itself, along with filters and other necessary fluids, has gotten pricier. Supply chain issues and general inflation have pushed these basic materials higher, and additives in motor oil, along with refining and recycling compliance costs, have added to the bill.

Labor has also become more expensive. Skilled technicians are earning higher wages, and servicing newer vehicles often takes longer because of the extra time and specialized tools required.

Broader inflation affects all parts of the process, from shop supplies to replacement parts, creating a ripple effect that reaches the price tag on a customer’s receipt. Even when material costs rise only a little, labor and vehicle complexity can magnify the impact.

While, to mechanics like Skyler, the increases feel sudden, they reflect a combination of these factors. An oil change that cost $39.95 last year can easily cost $80 or more today, even though the basic service seems the same. The higher prices don’t necessarily mean workers are seeing raises, but they do reflect the rising costs and demands placed on shops and technicians across the country.

Viewers say inflation isn’t the only reason for high costs

Commenters who watched Skyler’s video said it was strange that, even as costs increased, workers weren’t seeing extra money. Many suggested that the price hikes might reflect corporate greed more than inflation.

“It’s corporate greed, not actual inflation,” one commenter wrote.

“I love that you pointed out that the price doubled and your pay didn’t go up,” another said. “Almost like the owners and CEOs take 90% of the profit.”

“Meanwhile, people will blame the guy making $7.25 an hour wanting to make $15 an hour for this… and everything else [but] greed is the actual cause,” a third viewer wrote.

“You’re seeing corporate greed in real time,” a fourth added.

Others placed the blame for rising prices squarely on the Trump administration and its tariffs.

“Y’all using mental gymnastics to blame everybody BUT Trump in these comments,” one user noted. “Interesting.”

“Trump removed any and all protections we have against price gouging,” another wrote. “So now we watch the rich act like kids in a candy store while they pick our pockets.”

“Hopefully this administration is an eye opener to younger people,” a third commented. “Republicans gaslight people into thinking they are good for the economy, but time and time again, they prove otherwise.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Skyler via TikTok.

