Model and activist Tess Holliday shared a troubling experience she said occurred during a recent United Airlines flight, calling it one of the most demeaning encounters she’s faced while traveling.

Holliday, who has long spoken about fatphobia and body acceptance, posted a series of TikToks starting on Oct. 19, 2025, describing what happened.

In her first TikTok post, Holliday wrote, “The worst part of existing in a larger body isn’t the body itself—it’s how other people treat you because of it.”

“The worst part,” she added, “is that people see a fat body and forget there’s a person inside of it. A person who’s already done the work to love herself in a world that keeps telling her not to.” Holliday ended her post by encouraging others to “keep taking up space—literally and unapologetically.”

“I just hope that people think about their words and actions more carefully, especially these days because we are all going through so much and you just never know if the one thing you say push someone to their limit,” Holliday told the Daily Dot via Instagram DM.

“I did speak with United Airlines, and I asked them to not fire the employee, but to give the employee some sensitivity training and referred them to NAAFA.”

What happened during the flight

In a follow-up TikTok the next day, Holliday clarified that the incident occurred on a United Airlines flight, not Delta, as she initially stated. She explained that she had been traveling home from Tampa to Los Angeles with her nine-year-old son, who was excited to fly first class for the first time.

After pausing a movie to use the restroom, Holliday said she accidentally hit the flight attendant call button. A male attendant knocked to check on her, and at first, the exchange seemed harmless. However, the conversation quickly turned inappropriate.

According to Holliday, the attendant began talking about his sister, who was also plus-sized, and said that she “did need to lose weight.” He then told Holliday that if she “cared about [her] child,” she would do the same. Holliday recalled trying to remain polite, saying she didn’t want to escalate the situation.

The flight attendant reportedly continued, comparing Holliday’s size to his wife’s, whom he described as weighing “less than 100 pounds.” He also commented that her belly fat could make it “difficult to resuscitate [her]” in a medical emergency. Holliday said the remark was particularly painful because she had recently witnessed someone in a similar situation pass away.

“The conversation lasted entirely too long,” Holliday said, adding that when she returned to her seat, her son noticed she’d been gone for over 30 minutes. Later, the same attendant offered her son a pack of gummies, saying it would “keep him from being tempted.”

Responses to Holliday’s story

Folks posted in Holliday’s comments with messages of support. Many expressed disbelief that a flight attendant would make such personal remarks.

“I’m so sorry you were treated as less than on your flight. You deserve so much better,” one person wrote.

Another commenter shared, “As a 62 yo woman who has spent the majority of my life 50 lb or more overweight… I am treated completely different when thinner, even by some family members. I’m sorry.”

A fellow flight attendant added, “This is INSANE… the way he just kept going??! 😳😳 I’m so sorry! No one should be made to feel like this on a plane.”

Despite the support, Holliday said she was simply “tired.” But, as she reminded her followers, “You deserve to exist in your body without apology.”

