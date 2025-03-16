‘It’s gonna go over $12,000 easily’: Dealership catches issue with Tesla’s 12-volt battery after purchase. They had no idea how bad the problem really was

A battery replacement became a five-figure nightmare for one Tesla owner after the company classified the vehicle as “salvage” without warning. The TikTok video of a dealer confronting a Tesla rep invites concerns over the company’s grip on repairs and warranties.

Featured Video

It all leaves customers to wonder: How much control does Tesla really have over the cars people think they own?

The video from electric vehicle car dealer and TikTok user EV Auto Alex (@evautoalex), which has generated more than 1.9 million views, finds him on the verge of a shouting match while on a phone call with an uncooperative Tesla rep over the Tesla salvage dispute.

Why so much confidentiality?

On the phone, auto dealer Alex explained that a customer brought in their Tesla for a routine 12-volt battery replacement. He was told by Tesla that the vehicle is classified as a Tesla salvage title in its system, despite the dealer holding a clean physical title.

Advertisement

The Tesla rep insists the car has structural damage, likely from an unreported accident. Tesla’s internal systems automatically disables supercharging and void warranties when severe damage is detected. When Alex asks for specifics, including the date of the alleged accident, the rep refuses to provide any details, citing company policy.

The Tesla salvage disagreement escalates as Alex questions Tesla’s authority to override official title with its own classification. Alex points out there’s no police report or Carfax record indicating a serious accident. Still, Tesla is demanding over $12,000 in repairs to make the car roadworthy again.

The rep explains that Tesla must conduct tests before potentially reinstating supercharging. The customer would need to pay for these inspections, costing at least $1,600 upfront. When Alex presses for transparency, the Tesla rep repeatedly deflects, stating all inquiries must go through Tesla’s legal department.

Access to info denied

Throughout the exchange, Alex grows visibly frustrated, arguing that Tesla is arbitrarily stripping vehicle features and warranties without giving owners a chance to contest the decision. The rep remains firm, insisting that Tesla’s internal assessment overrides any external documentation.

Advertisement

“You don’t get to just randomly take stuff away,” an outraged Alex said near the end of the call. By then, it was apparent the company rep had dug in their heels in the Tesla salvage dispute.

As the conversation reached a standstill, Alex was left with few options other than navigating Tesla’s opaque legal process. It’s a situation that echoes past frustrations from Tesla owners.

In a followup video, we learn the dealership “took the car back, no questions asked.” As to his dealings with Tesla, Alex promises a full update in another forthcoming video.

This wasn’t Alex’s first clash with Tesla over their practices and processes for dealing with customers and their cars.

Advertisement

Tesla salvage policies cause concern

Tesla maintains stringent policies regarding vehicles with salvage titles, primarily focusing on safety and operational integrity. According to Tesla’s official guidelines, any vehicle deemed a total loss by an insurance company, often due to significant damage from accidents, floods, fires, or other hazards, is classified as a salvage vehicle.

Once a vehicle receives this designation, Tesla voids all limited warranties and associated extended service agreements associated. Additionally, access to Tesla’s Supercharging network and third-party fast-charging capabilities is permanently disabled.

To manage and monitor vehicle histories, Tesla employs systems that track various data points, including damage and repair records. This allows Tesla to identify vehicles that have sustained significant damage, even if incidents aren’t reflected in public records.

Advertisement

Consequently, a vehicle might possess a clean title externally but still be classified as unsupported or salvaged within Tesla’s internal system.

Tesla’s stance on salvage vehicles has been a topic of discussion and controversy over the years. In 2020, the company confirmed it would permanently disable Supercharging capabilities for all vehicles with salvage titles, citing safety concerns. In 2022, internal documents revealed Tesla was could potentially reinstate their access to the Supercharger network, provided they pass specific safety evaluations.

Few fans of controlling carmaker

Commenters on the clip were understandably upset over Tesla’s perceived “ask no questions” stance over its repairs practices.

Advertisement

“Why in the world would anyone buy a Tesla when they can pull warranties and NOT give you detail WHY,” one of them wrote.

“It is disconcerting to me whenever the customer is denied access to data in their own property. Be it Tesla, John Deere, or whatever,” said another.

And there was this offering from someone who thinks Tesla is overstepping its bounds. “A Tesla service center doesn’t have the power to declare something ‘salvaged’ an insurance company who totals the vehicle is what determines title status. This makes no sense,” they wrote.

Advertisement

Daily Dot reached out to Alex via direct message, and to Tesla via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.