Tesla to launch its robotaxi service in Austin this summer

A fleet of Tesla robotaxis are headed for Austin, Texas. Is this the beginning of the future or the end? The answer remains to be seen.

According to a Reuters report, the electric vehicle company aims to start its robotaxi service on June 12. Although, the source acknowledged the launch date could still change.

Of course, this aligns with public statements made by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk pledged the service would start this summer.

This is happening as Tesla sales in Europe are dropping, and the company’s public image is in jeopardy due to Musk’s political activities.

The news of the launch date comes on the same day as Musk’s exit from the Trump administration. “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk announced on X.

If you need a TikTok breakdown of what’s going on at Tesla, here’s a video from business influencer Aaron Parnas.

“Tesla sales are literally tanking in Europe because of Elon Musk’s involvement with the Trump administration, all while regular electric vehicle sales are rising fast,” Parnas says in the video. “Imagine this. You’re only having about 7,200 Teslas being sold in the complete month of April this year in all of Europe.”

One commenter couldn’t help but crack an obvious joke. “‘Tesla sales are tanking’ which is funny because they don’t have a gas tank,” they wrote.

