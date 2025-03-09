Did you buy a Tesla and regret it? You’re not alone. These owners are even trying to fool people into thinking they’re driving another vehicle. What’s this trend all about?

Tesla in Costumes

Teslas are playing Halloween and dressing up as other vehicle brands thanks to their owners. This electric vehicle enthusiast molesrcool (@molesrcool) explains whats going on.

“Why are so many people right now trying to hide the fact that they own a Tesla?” he says in a TikTok. The creator goes on to explain how folks “don’t want to be associated with the brand.” He shows some photos of Tesla cars and Cybertrucks having fake logos slapped on them.

“This person didn’t just put the Audi logo, they also put the model type and engine type like trying to fully disguise their model 2 as a different car altogether,” he says, showing the photo. “Then on top, you have a Tesla Mazda and even a Tesla Honda.” Rivian being another fake logo on a Tesla spotted.

He continues to show posts about people wanting to sell their Cybertrucks and about Tesla’s revenue generally declining.

The video has 130,800 likes and 1.4 million views as of Saturday.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on Tesla owners disguising their vehicles’ logos.

What’s going on?

Viewers weigh in on what they think may be the culprit and their general responses to the video.

“One word : Elon,” says one viewer.

“I hate the ‘got this before he went crazy’ stickers, he’s always been an awful person,” says another.

“Ok but the cybertruck killed me. Who do they think they’re fooling with that one lol,” says someone else.

“Rivian should sue for defamation for that first one,” says a different person.

According to an Axios report, it seems that Tesla’s CEO and Trump’s Senior Advisor Elon Musk is to blame. The company’s revenue in the first quarter of 2025 is headed towards a decline of 4% and the stock is down by more than 30%. In the midst of Musk’s aim to cut the budget of the Department of Government Efficiency and other general issues with his role as Senior Advisor, Tesla sales are currently vulnerable and so is the company’s reputation

The report by Axios quotes an analyst from the car-buying company Edmunds.

“Tesla was already facing increased competition from automakers across the board and across all price points, but now with the potential for politics being thrown into the realm of things to consider when buying a vehicle, there is an added element of polarization,” the Edmunds car research analyst Ivan Drury says.

The Daily Dot has reached out to molesrcool for comment via TikTok message and comment and to Tesla via email.



