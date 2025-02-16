‘How is the person still alive?’: 2022 Tesla Model 3 rolls into the shop. Then the mechanic is left speechless after seeing this

An incredulous auto service technician couldn’t believe the condition of a Tesla Model 3 that rolled into the shop. The Concept 3 Performance TikTok account (@concept3performance) posted a viral clip that’s accrued over 202,000 views as of Sunday.

In it, they displayed a glaring issue with a portion of the car’s power train. One that left the lead tech speechless and several commenters decrying Tesla’s build quality.

‘How…is he driving?’

“So a 2022 Tesla Model 3 recently changed his brakes and he found this,” the auto tech says to her co-worker. Which prompts him to ask, “How the [expletive] is he driving?”

Next, the video cuts to footage of a mechanical component of the Tesla vehicle. There appears to be a separation of a U-shaped metallic arm from another portion of the vehicle. Even upon first glance, it seems something is very wrong with the Tesla’s machinery. As the video progresses, it appears that the driver was riding around with a severely damaged control arm.

Afterward, the camera pans up towards the auto tech who is still baffled by the damage.

“How has he not killed anybody or himself?” he wonders aloud. “It’s a 2022. I don’t even wanna know if he’s changing the brake on a…”

A litany of various math equations a la The Hangover begin populating the screen. This appears to be a move to further reinforce how perplexed the tech is over the driver’s disregard for the state of his vehicle.

Irresponsible

Consequently, there was only one conclusion the mechanic could come to about the Tesla owner.

“He drives like an a**hole. ‘Cause, Teslas have recharging brakes,” he says. “So they don’t use brakes, the motor slows it down.”

He explained it further to his fellow employees: “It’s a hybrid thing, electric car thing.” Following this, the video cuts to a conversation he has with another worker. “Tesla Model 3. That’s a rear upper, no?”

One of the other techs assesses the damage. “I think that’s like lower caster.”

Again, the shop owner expresses just how shocked he is at the driver’s decision to hit the road. “That’s how he’s driving…very dangerous…I highly recommend don’t drive. That wheel is moving,” he says.

He exclaims, “These people these days. How are you driving like that? And wouldn’t the car just like?” The mechanic then pantomimes the jostling the Tesla driver must experience while commuting with such significant damage.

The next day

In another portion of the video, the head auto tech in the clip sits in the car. He stares solemnly at the camera and says in a deadpan tone, “I hate Teslas.”

The person recording the TikTok approaches him and asks cheekily, “What happened?”

The mechanic responds, “I went around the corner. Guess what happened?” He opens the driver’s side door. “Got [expletive] dumped on water.”

The person filming reveals the car seat is drenched in H2O. That’s not all, according to the service technician. “And then I tried to roll the window up,” he says, showing a small car part he says is its “window button.”

According to him, it fell off when he attempted to roll the window up after getting splashed with water. Finally, he gets to the affected wheel of the car and removes it, revealing the damage beneath. Upon further inspection, he learns that it has “jammed itself” into a fixed position. He caps off the video with a salute to a fellow technician who has been tasked with the fix.

A dubious honor

It seems that the Concept 3 Performance business owner isn’t the only one busy fixing Teslas. The auto manufacturer was the brand with the most number of recalls in 2024, even “unseating Ford.”

My personal ownership experience of a 2019 Tesla Model 3 standard range plus RWD was largely negative. Before my 50,000-mile comprehensive warranty was up, I needed two control arm replacements. Furthermore, the car would often try to steer itself into other vehicles and road hazards, even without self-driving. Once, during a snowstorm on a 2 hour night commute, my driver’s side window kept opening on its own. The vehicle resets, but closing it from the app didn’t work. I had to drive with my right hand and keep my left on the window button so it stayed shut the whole ride home.

After finally making it to my parking spot, the car just died. Turns out, it just needed a 12-volt battery replacement, but there were no indicators that this was the issue. Nor an explanation as to why my car’s windows were seemingly possessed.

Several viewers said they weren’t fans of the EVs either. “Tesla build quality is SO bad,” one wrote.

Another said, “Them Teslas are the Nissan Altimas for people with good credit.”

One said their Tesla has never given them problems. However, they acknowledged that the fit and finishes on the vehicles are a mixed bag.

“Teslas are def hit or miss,” they wrote. “Mine has had 0 problems since I got it in 2021. But I see so many videos of Teslas that are such bad quality. Quality control sucks. I just got lucky lol.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tesla and Concept 3 Performance via email for further comment.



