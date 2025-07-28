“Don’t see the appeal or the value”: The Tesla Diner serves burgers inside of Cybertruck-shaped boxes. Here’s what people actually think of the food

Customers wait up to five hours to try Tesla’s new diner in Los Angeles, California, sharing split opinions on the menu items.

Featured Video

Wait, Tesla opened a diner?

EV brand Tesla opened a new retro-futuristic drive-in in Hollywood on Monday at 4:20 p.m., the Guardian reports.

The diner allows Tesla owners to order from their cars and take priority in line. However, customers without Teslas must wait in lines wrapping around the building in the July heat.

Advertisement

The food comes in Cybertruck-shaped boxes that open to reveal traditional diner menu items like burgers, fries, chicken and waffles, grilled cheese, and more.

The Tesla Burger costs $13.50, while one order of fries costs $4, according to the online menu. You can even order popcorn from a Tesla robot on site that will serve it to you.

What do customers think of the Tesla diner food?

TikToker Marina Odin (@marinaodinn) says her family waited five hours to get into the Tesla diner. To celebrate getting into the restaurant, her family orders the entire menu to review.

Advertisement

She gives the spicy chicken sandwich a “ten out of ten.” However, she says the Tesla Burger was “giving overcooked smash burger.” She calls the tuna melt a “sleeper hit.”

Another TikToker, Jessica Palmadessa (@thejesspalmadessa), stands in line for three hours to try the Tesla diner food.

Advertisement

However, she says her group decided the “burgers and fries were mid.” She calls the creamsicle drink “a nine out of ten,” though.

Food reviewer Natelo (@natelovlogs) says the chicken was “dry” and didn’t have “much flavor to it.” He says the Tesla Burger was “good,” but the hot dog was “disgusting.”

“It’s a cool idea, but it’s nothing great,” he says. At the end of his review, he tries the cinnamon roll, which he says is “fire.”

Advertisement

Another food reviewer, Carter (@carterpcs), says the food was “smacking.”

“The prices weren’t great, but it’s also Hollywood, so you know,” he says. “And their special electric sauce is just mustard.”

He also pointed out that the Tesla app warned him not to overstay his welcome, or he would be charged “congestion pricing” for it.

Advertisement

In the comments, other diners share their opinion on the new Tesla diner.

“I would go back for the spicy chicken sandwich,” one writes.

“I don’t get it, five hours just to eat glorified McDonald’s? I don’t see the appeal or the value,” another counters.

“This place is going to dig Elon out of the hole,” a third jokes.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.