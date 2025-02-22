‘Someone is watching me’: Plastic surgeon wraps his Tesla Cybertruck in gold. Then his Google Business profile gets flooded with 1-star reviews

There seem to be as many opinions on Tesla Cybertrucks as there are drivers. But one plastic surgeon who drives one has a front seat to the “hate” some Cybertruck owners say they’re receiving.

Dr. Kumait Jaroje, a plastic surgeon based in Southborough, Mass., received his Tesla Cybertruck after several years-long waitlists, Boston 25 News reports. He spent over $100,000 on the Cybertruck and thousands more to wrap it in gold.

While Jaroje said he “loves [his] Cybertruck,” according to a recent Instagram post, others weren’t as happy with his purchase.

As Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, took a controversial role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), scrapping thousands of government employees and dismantling several government agencies, some turned their anger towards Tesla owners—particularly those that drive the impossible-to-ignore Cybertrucks.

CBS News reported on Feb. 13 that Jaroje has received an uptick of backlash, possibly following several weeks of DOGE-induced chaos in the federal government.

In an interview, Jaroje told NBC10 Boston that stickers referencing Nazis were stuck to the Cybertruck, and he claimed he received “threats” online. He also received several scathing reviews on his medical spa’s page and claimed clients are canceling appointments.

Jaroje isn’t the only business owner to lose customers after purchasing a Cybertruck. The Daily Dot previously reported on a roofing company owner who says he was flooded with negative reviews and lost contracts because of his Cybertruck.

How is he responding to 1-star reviews?

While Jaroje’s medical spa, Sculpting MD, averages 4.3 stars on Google Reviews, a barrage of 1-star reviews have trickled onto the page this week.

“Owner will rip you off and tell you you’re a fake reviewer. Just because you provide bad service doesn’t mean the review is fake. Stop gaslighting the customers you rip off!!!!!” one reads.

Jaroje responded to several one-star ratings that did not leave an additional review.

“Another fake review to reflect your hate for the Cybertruck, not the clinic. You have never been a patient of us. This will be categorised as hate crime a defamation of character. Police are investigating this. Consider removing this fake review and expressing your opinion in a civil way prior to having legal consequences,” he responds to one.

Jaroje also told CBS News he reached out to Tesla to inquire if he could give the Cybertruck back, growing tired of the response he received in public. However, he says the manufacturer refused to take the car.

Can he sue for fake reviews?

According to William B. Hanley, Attorney at Law, businesses may be able to sue reviewers if they can prove that the review is “false or defamatory.” For example, if a business loses money and can confirm the review was fabricated, it may be able to collect damages.

So, if Jaroje can prove the reviews are linked to his Cybertruck, not his business, he may have a civil case against reviewers.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jaroje and Tesla for further comment.



