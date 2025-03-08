‘We really like it’: Tesla owner says Cybertruck was ‘dream car.’ So why is she making Tesla buy it back with less than 24,000 miles?

A Tesla owner says the manufacturer is buying back her Cybertruck, which is fewer than 24,000 miles old, due to multiple defects.

In a video with over 87,000 views, TikToker Ashley Janell (@ajlovescheese) says she hired an attorney to help her qualify for Tesla’s buy-back program.

“You’re probably thinking ‘Oh, thank god.’ But for us, we had to get an attorney. There was a whole lot of drama around it,” she says. “I’m not 100% OK with talking about it.”

While Janell keeps many details private, she notes that Tesla has to give her back the full amount for the Cybertruck, due to the Lemon Law in Washington state. According to the Office of the Attorney General, Lemon Laws protect consumers from defective products and may require automotive manufacturers to replace or refund a faulty vehicle.

“We wouldn’t have been able to afford to get rid of it. We would have taken a huge financial hit,” she continues. “Luckily, Tesla was able to approve our buy-back for the truck.”

Janell says she believes her car had multiple issues, as it was one of the earliest models of the Cybertruck.

What issues qualified the Cybertruck for buyback?

In a follow-up video, Janell opens the Cybertruck and sits in the driver’s seat. She explains that one of the multiple microphones in the cabin would consistently go out, which became an issue when pairing calls or music from her phone.

On the body of the Cybertruck, she says the top glass had divots in it, which they had to replace. Additionally, the truck bed leaks water.

“All in all, there weren’t a ton of problems. But they were things that qualified for a Lemon Law,” she says.

In the comments, some Cybertruck owners say they’ve experienced “worse” car issues.

“Wow, I think I had worse things in mine. Wasn’t sure if creaks rattles would qualify. I’ve had the bed issue, suspension errors. Center console creaking, I’ve brought 4 times. Maybe I’ll try to buyback,” one writes.

Janell responds, “Definitely check it out if you think it would qualify. Especially with the suspension issues, and look into the lemon laws in your state. We are in WA so we had a lot of luck due to our laws.”

“I’ve drove a Tesla for 5 years. Every single model has crazy build issues. I would never buy another after owning one. They are garbage. Recently sold mine off for a Porsche,” another says.

Will she purchase from Tesla again?

Other commenters fixate on the recent controversy surrounding Cybertrucks, pointing to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in the United States federal government layoffs via the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Some ask Janell if she would consider purchasing another Cybertruck.

“The short answer is yes,” she says in a follow-up video. “The long answer is yes, but Elon would have to no longer be a shareholder and no longer the CEO.”

She isn’t the only Cybertruck owner who may have soured on Tesla’s CEO. The Daily Dot previously reported that other Cybertruck drivers are attaching other manufacturer logos to their cars in protest.

Commenters—some who considered a Tesla—feel the same.

“I was interested in the CT for the tech, but just can’t with Musk. I have the Lucid AGT and was going for Rivian, but it looks like that’s a big BezNO! Guess I’ll stick with my Lucy,” one writes.

“I sold my Tesla model X Plaid. I’m soooooo happy,” another shares.

“Tesla is a pretty impressive car, but I pulled the trigger on a Porsche hybrid due to Musk,” a third says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Janell via TikTok direct message and comment. We also emailed Tesla for further information.

