From Kia to Hyundai, these are the 10 most stolen cars in 2025

Car thefts are finally cooling off.

Featured Video

According to new data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, vehicle thefts dropped 23% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. That marks one of the steepest declines in recent memory.

Roughly 334,000 cars were reported stolen between January and June, with monthly totals consistently lower than any month in 2024. It’s the latest sign that a years-long surge in auto theft—fueled by pandemic chaos and viral “Kia Challenge” videos—is finally losing steam.

“The significant declines we are seeing in 2025 demonstrate the effectiveness of collaborative efforts by law enforcement, automakers, insurers, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau,” said David J. Glawe, the group’s president and CEO. “While vehicle theft continues to impact communities across the country, NICB will continue fostering strong partnerships and the use of advanced data analytics to make meaningful progress in protecting consumers, holding criminals accountable, and bringing peace of mind to American communities.”

Advertisement

NICB’s analysis shows thefts trending toward pre-pandemic levels. If the pattern holds through December, then 2025 will mark the second straight year of nationwide declines.

The steepest drops came in Puerto Rico (-43%), Washington (-42%), North Dakota (-32%), and Louisiana (-32%). But that doesn’t mean cars weren’t hot targets altogether. Some models still topped thieves’ wish lists this year.

Here are 2025’s most stolen vehicles.

What cars are most at risk?

According to AutoBlog, which cites data from the NICB, the ten most stolen cars in America are:

Advertisement

Hyundai Elantra

During the first half of 2025, roughly 11,329 Elantas were stolen, according to Lot Guard. Many of the thefts are concentrated in states with high car-theft rates, such as California and Washington, D.C. A major reason it’s a prime target is that older models lack engine immobilizers, making them far easier to steal. Parts compatibility across Hyundai/Kia models also boosts their value on the black market. Owners should use steering-wheel locks, GPS trackers, and ensure they park in well-lit, secure areas.

Hyundai Sonata

In the first half of 2025, Lot Guard reported that approximately 9,154 Sonatas were stolen. The risk follows the same pattern as the Elantra: older Sonatas (pre-2021) often lack key anti-theft tech and are popular in states with heavy theft activity. Because of their resale potential and ease of entry, thieves view them as low-hanging fruit.

Advertisement

Honda Accord

The Accord posted about 8,531 thefts in the first half of 2025. To thieves, the Accord’s appeal is that the vehicle has a high resale value of parts and widespread presence on U.S. roads (which means more opportunity). In areas with high theft levels, such as California and Nevada, Accords are particularly vulnerable. Adding extra security and avoiding high-risk parking spots will help.

Chevrolet Silverado

Trucks aren’t immune. In fact, the Silverado 1500 was stolen roughly 8,006 times in the first half of 2025, and it is the most-stolen vehicle model in multiple states (Texas reported over 6,400 incidents in 2024). The Silverado is popular because, like the Accord, it’s made up of valuable parts that make it a target for theft. Some models also have key-fob vulnerabilities enabling signal cloning.

Advertisement

Honda Civic

The Civic remains a favorite target for thieves, with CarLot noting there have been around 6,396 thefts in early 2025. Because the Civic is so ubiquitous, thieves see a higher chance of success. Owners should consider upgrading to high-security locks, ensure key fob signals aren’t exposed, and be vigilant for suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

Kia Optima

The Optima had about 6,011 reported thefts in the first half of the year. Like the other cars, similar vulnerabilities apply: older Optimas often lacked immobilizers, and they shared many components with Hyundai models, making them ideal for parts resale. In states like Colorado and New Mexico, these models are frequently targeted.

Advertisement

Ford F-150

In the first half of 2025, about 4,996 F-150s were stolen. The model’s popularity works against it—thieves know there is a high demand for used trucks and components. In regions where pickup thefts are common, F-150 owners, in particular, need to take extra precautions.

Toyota Camry

The Camry, meanwhile, recorded roughly 4,986 thefts in the first half of 2025. Part of the reason why it tops the charts is that its parts make it a target. According to Motor1, which cited data from Premiere Services, in 2022, the model even cracked the outlet’s list of the top four vehicles most severely affected by wheel theft.

Advertisement

Honda CR-V

With about 4,889 thefts in the first half of 2025, the CR-V is an SUV on the radar. If you own a CR-V, don’t rely solely on factory security.

Kia Soul

Kia Souls rounded out the list with about 4,380 thefts in the first half of 2025. The Soul was also tied to the broader Kia theft wave—older generations lacked immobilizers, and social-media-driven theft techniques exploited that. Owners should check whether their car has received Kia’s security upgrades, keep key fobs in Faraday bags when parked, and be cautious about leaving the vehicle unattended in unsecured locations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.



