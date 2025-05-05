Teacher says no more mugs for teacher appreciation week. Here’s what she says teachers want instead

Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up—May 5 through May 9—and for many educators, it’s one of the rare moments when their hard work gets some well-deserved recognition.

Teachers do a lot with very little, and while the occasional gift is nice, one teacher is gently steering folks away from the go-to item she says they’ve all received too many times: mugs.

What are some other gift ideas for a teacher?

A TikTok creator who goes by @cupcake.queeeen—and also works as a teacher—posted a photo carousel suggesting gift ideas for the upcoming appreciation week.

“Teacher appreciation week is May 5th–May 9th. Here are some gift ideas for teachers,” she wrote in the first slide. “(Ps. We don’t want any more mugs).”

Her first suggestion is flowers. “One year a parent had flowers delivered to the school for me and it was the sweetest surprise!” she wrote on a photo of a fresh bouquet.

Next up: Edible Arrangements.

“Another parent got me edible arrangements delivered and it was perfect!” she added. “(Her son told her I was eating healthy and I was).”

For her third idea, she suggested personalized stuff—handmade or custom gifts that teachers can actually use and keep.

“This was so thoughtful and colorful and I can keep it forever,” she wrote on top of a photo of a wooden apple that says “Ms. Johnson” in bright letters.

After that came a tried-and-true option: Starbucks gift cards. “Starbucks gift cards are always a good idea!” she wrote over a picture of one she received.

The final slide was a photo of a handwritten note from one of her students. It reads, “Ms. Johnson is my favorite I love her she is the best.”

Not everyone took the post as lighthearted. “That is not funny,” one person wrote. “Being an upcoming teacher I pray I will always be grateful for whatever parents and children give me. Because they don’t have to do it. We should never tell people what not to give.”

Others defended the creator’s tone—and the point she was making. “She literally gave options and showed handwritten letters and pictures and some of y’all are still acting like she’s asking for a million dollars,” one commenter said. “Half of us are underappreciated anyways.”

Another viewer shared their own excitement for Teacher Appreciation Week. “I went all out for my daughter’s teachers and I don’t regret it at all!” they wrote.

They continued, “I can’t wait for my daughters to give them their gifts tomorrow! I always appreciate teachers, they have a meaningful job!”

‘It is a JOKE!’ she says after some people didn’t get it

After posting the gift suggestions, @cupcake.queeeen added a short clarification in the caption.

“Edited to say: I’m not saying I’m ungrateful or wouldn’t appreciate a mug. I simply have enough and have no more space! It is a JOKE! Laugh or keep scrolling. The teachers who get it, get it.”

