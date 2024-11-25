‘What is going on?’: Target shopper tries to buy viral Wondershop Tree Lighting Switch. Then a worker steps in

If you’re looking to add some extra Christmas magic to your tree, the Target Wondershop Tree Lighting Switch might be what you need, but good luck finding it. This Target customer shares the challenges of buying the switch.

What’s the Wondershop Tree Lighting Switch?

Instead of simply plugging your Christmas tree in, the Target Wondershop Tree Lighting Switch is a toy with red, green, and white lights that light up the switch and a lever that you pull to turn on the lights on the tree. It makes turning your tree on a moment with anticipation and novelty when you pull the lever. People online have been sharing their excitement about the product; however, the Target Wondershop Tree Lighting Switch is hard to find, according to some. Teahgan Sage (@teahgansage) shares their experience.

“Target, what is going on?” Sage asks. “I have been on the hunt for the viral Target Tree Lighting Switch for weeks, and you can only imagine my excitement when I went to the local Target today, and there were six on the floor. So, naturally, I grabbed one but had my heart broken when I went up to the register, and it said, ‘Do not sell.’”

Sage says that they asked two Target workers what was going on, and neither of them understood why the register wouldn’t let Sage buy it.

Toward the end of the video, Sage shares how they will need to tell their family the bad news about trying to buy this product. “I have to tell my daughter; her heart is gonna be broken.”

The video has over 300 comments and 39,000 views.

What are viewers saying?

Turns out, Sage is not alone. Several others have had no luck trying to buy the Wondershop Tree Lighting Switch at Target.

“The same thing happened to me today! But the cashier hit override and let me buy it,” shares one comment.”

“It means there’s a recall on it. Employees missed pulling it off the floor. It happens,” says another.

“This just happened to me as well!! I tried to buy it and they said it’s recalled,” a further commenter writes.



What’s going on?

So, is it true? Is this magic of the Target Wondershop Tree Lighting Switch gone forever? It’s unclear. While Target has not released any formal statements about the product’s availability, a Reddit thread has some theories.

One Reddit user shares, “idk if this has something to do with it but apparently it runs on the same frequency? In close proximity (idk what the right term its called … ) so like if you live in apartment and you have one, and your upstairs neighbor has one too, it basically controls both trees. So you can turn your neighbor’s tree on and off as well and vice-versa.”

While the Daily Dot cannot verify if this is the reason behind the difficulties in buying the product, it has reached out to Target for comment via email and to Sage for comment via email and TikTok direct message.

