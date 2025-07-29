“Tragic”: Target shoppers are finding out about the discontinued price match policy in-store in real time

Target ditches its long-time price match policy to the dismay of shoppers. Many post their reactions to finding out that the change went into effect.

Did Target get rid of its price match policy?

According to Axios, Target confirmed shoppers to request a price match from retailers like Walmart and Amazon, who may sell the same items for less.

However, in Target’s updated policy, shoppers can still request a price match on items when there is a discrepancy between Target’s website or app and in-store.

A Target spokesperson tells Axios, “We’ve found our guests overwhelmingly price match Target and not other retailers, which reflects the great value and trust in pricing consumers see across our assortment and deals.”

However, some shoppers suspect that the updated policy is due to factors such as the tariff pause deadline on Aug. 1 and inflation.

How did shoppers react to the policy?

Several TikTokers post their reactions to finding out they can’t get competitor pricing at Target online.

LizBeth (@forlizsakes) walks out of the store, exclaiming that she was “flabbergasted” when a worker told her Target no longer matches Walmart or Amazon.

Another TikToker, Lindz (@lindzbauer), simply shakes her head as funeral trumpets play in the background. On-screen text reads, “No more price matching at Target… TRAGIC.”

Another shares a screenshot of the policy change announcement, writing, “I can’t go to Target alone” in Spanish.

On the subreddit r/Target, other shoppers share split opinions on the announcement.

“This always just felt kinda weird to me. ‘Oh, you can find it cheaper? Then go buy it from them’ is a perfectly reasonable answer. You didn’t go to them. You went to Target,” one writes.

“And like that, Target is going to die out. People already prefer to buy online, and price matching was the only reason to be okay in person,” another suggests.

Major department stores live and die on their convenience.

“Price is a metric to measure convenience. Goodwill is another metric. If I trust I’m buying quality stuff for a low price, I’ll continue to shop there,” a third explains.

