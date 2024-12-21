‘I want my money back’: Target shopper calls out store for falsely advertising Good & Gather pizza

Most people know not to expect frozen meals to look as good as they’re pictured on the box. But this culinary attempt by Target is downright laughable.

For the days when you don’t have the time, energy, or desire to cook, frozen meals come in clutch. They may not be the healthiest, with their high sodium count and lack of balanced carbs, veggies, and proteins, but they get the job done in a pinch.

Some grocers like Trader Joe’s and Target have even begun to make a name for themselves because of their more expansive and unique frozen appetizers and meal entrees.

But these frozen feasts are not always what they appear to be.

Mom shocked by Target pizza

In a viral video with nearly 200,000, scientist, mom, comedian, and TikTok user Erin Harper (@dr.erinharper) said she definitely didn’t get what she paid for in the frozen aisle.

“Target is dead wrong for this,” she said.

Harper explained that she was in Target picking up items for her son’s Christmas party when a pizza box caught her eye.

Advertising spinach, feta, olive, and arugula with a balsamic glaze, the flatbread pizza seemed more elevated than your typical cheese or pepperoni pizza, so she picked up a box.

“I get home, and you can imagine my surprise when I pull this out of the box,” Harper said as she revealed a picture of the frozen item.

While the greens and cheese were certainly on the pizza, the inclusion of “olives,” as the pizza box description stated, was questionable. See, there was but a single olive sitting atop the flatbread, dead center.

Almost like someone purposefully placed it there as a joke.

“Yes, you saw that right. Your eyes are not playing tricks on you. There was one olive on the entire piece,” Harper said.

Meanwhile there were almost 10 olives on the image advertising what the pizza would look like cooked.

“Common sense would tell you not to expect 10 olives on a pizza. On a $5 flatbread, right? You’re not gonna get it. But one?” Harper said, confused.

“Target, that’s a big discrepancy,” Harper added. “I want my money back.”

In an Instagram direct message, Harper jokingly said she would like to make peace with Target, “but to do so, they have to respond and send me a lifetime supply of pizza and a few jars of olives.”

“I’m generally pleased with Target’s store brands, and their other pizzas have ranged from satisfactory to excellent. This pizza missed the mark, however.”

Can Target get in trouble for false advertising?

When companies use misleading or false advertising, it can break down the trust shoppers have.

It’s not a good feeling to buy something and feel duped when you open it.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which enforces truth-in-advertising advertising laws across mediums, false advertising is when false or misleading information is given out to get people to buy something or visit a business.

Consumers are protected against false advertising by federal and state laws.

Types of false advertising, according to law site Justia, include:

Misleading terms, like “organic” and “light”

False claims of scientific support or endorsement by medical authorities;

Misleading illustrations or photographs

Modifying a product to make it look higher quality

Misrepresenting the inclusion or quantity of an ingredient

Victims of false advertising can sue the company in civil court. According to a law firm, a mass-market product with multiple victims could lead to a class action lawsuit.

“Well, they… technically… ain’t lying. The box did say, ‘Olive,’ not olives,” a top comment read.

“Most olives sold separately,” a person joked.

“Call the number on the box and tell them. They’re super nice and will send you coupons to make it up to you,” another suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Harper for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to Target via email.

