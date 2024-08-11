A woman who went to see an optometrist learned, to her surprise, that she was eligible for free contact lenses after assuming that was always going to be an out-of-pocket expense for her.

The revelation comes from creator Jenny Park (@mohaewithjennypark), posting it to TikTok in video form on July 20 and getting more than 629,000 views since first going up with it.

In it, she starts by noting, “This is just a PSA that if you’re at a doctor’s office, dentist’s office, eye doctor’s office, you’re empowered to ask the question.” She then goes on to explain that she’s 31 and has been wearing contact lenses since sixth grade.

“Today, I met an eye doctor who was the most thoughtful, thorough, nice eye doctor,” she goes on to reveal, “and today he told me, ‘Did you know that your eye contact should be for free because they are medically necessary?’”

She replies, “No one has ever told me that in all my years.”

The doctor responds: “”Wow, I’m really disappointed no one has ever told you that.”

“So starting now, my contacts will be for free,” she shared, “Which is crazy because I think I spend over $1,000 a year on my contacts.”

She also relayed that the optometrist corrected a prescription she’d received at a Target Optical. It’s one that made it hard to read her computer screen.

After the new optometrist changed her prescription to something stronger, Park claims she was able to see “crystal clear” where she was not before.

“I cannot believe this what the world looks like,” she observed.

According to Vision Center, being able to get free contacts depends on your insurance plan, but the article notes, “Some providers give additional benefits if you purchase contact lenses together or as an alternative to eyeglasses. Comprehensive vision plans also offer discounts for elective vision correction, such as LASIK and PRK.”

WikiHow has a workaround suggestion that involves getting an eye exam and samples from one provider, getting a copy of your prescription, and then trying to get free trials with other providers once you’ve run out of goodwill from the first one.

Commenters reacted to Park’s advice.

“Cries in astigmatism,” one reacted.

But others referenced astigmatism as a positive in their free contact questions, saying, “You have to qualify. Mine are medically necessary but I’m almost -10 with astigmatism.”

Another observed, “Haven’t been to the eye doctor in 3 years because it’s expensive.”

