Woman goes to Target for NyQuil, Mucinex, and more remedies after boyfriend falls ‘sick.’ He ends up ghosting her

Telling someone that you are romantically involved with that you don’t want to see them anymore is a scary prospect. It’s an emotionally charged situation, and oftentimes, folks don’t react too well to being dumped.

Some folks decide to face the music and break the news to their significant other face-to-face. Others decide to simply “ghost” that person. They ignore all of their texts, phone calls, and every bit of correspondence. It’s as if they never existed.

This is what a TikToker named Marz (@__.maarzz._) says happened to her. It’s not like ghosting isn’t an uncommon phenomenon; 84% of millennials and Gen Z folks said they’ve been ghosted while dating.

However, the timing of Marz’s ex’s vanishing act is strange.

“He said he was sick. Then ghosted me on a random Wednesday,” she writes in a text overlay of her video. At the onset of the clip, she holds up a plastic Target shopping bag filled with the items she purchased for her man. First up is a dual-pack of both CVS-brand liquid Dayquil and Nyquil variants. These medications are used to help assist folks experiencing symptoms of both cough and flu.

She also shows what appear to be “immunity boost” shots and a box of Icy Hot patches, presumably to help with any aches he was feeling while sick. Next, she holds up a bag of sore throat drops and Tylenol.

That’s not all. She bought him some cherry flavored Mucinex spray. Snacks were part of the gift bag too: Marz bought her ex a bag of Quest spicy protein chips.

Then, out of the blue, Marz says her now-ex stopped replying to her messages while she was picking this stuff up.

She documented her ghosting encounter in a video posted to TikTok that garnered over 2.9 million views. She also uploaded several follow-up clips pertaining to the incident as well.

Returning

At least one commenter highlighted that the Target haul probably didn’t come cheap. They urged Marz to head on over to the retailer and refund all of the items, which the TikToker did. In a follow-up video, she records herself performing a fit check.

Following this, her video cuts to her at a Target customer service counter, returning all of the unopened items she didn’t get to give to him. The next portion of her video reveals that she went to not one but two stores to buy all of his goodies. She then heads to CVS, where she makes the remainder of the returns.

In another video on the subject, she provides some further context. According to Marz, there weren’t any signs hinting that they weren’t in a good relationship.

“I swear he liked me I swear he told me he liked me a lot,” she writes.

Next, the TikToker pens, “I swear he ghosted me out of nowhere, I swear her told me I was the best for buying him the medicine.”

Marz goes on to to state, “I swear he knew I was going to his house. [And] I swear he told me he wanted to see me, I wasn’t crazy.”

Apology

In her most recent video, Marz states that the man ended up contacting her, saying he wants to talk. She records herself getting ready to meet up with him, and then the video takes a turn. Marz is suddenly all smiles as she holds up roses wrapped in plastic with the store tag on them.

It appears as if he contacted her in an attempt to make amends, and it worked. Numerous folks who replied to the video wrote that they were disappointed to see Marz take him back.

Someone else predicted their relationship wouldn’t last, saying, “The red flags you ignore in the beginning will be the reason you leave in the end.”

“Don’t girl, I’m begging you,” another said.

“They were not sorry flowers, they were a bye flowers but we talked and fixed the things…” she clarified in a comment.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Marz via TikTok comment for further information.

