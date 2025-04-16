‘You don’t look blind’: Woman accused of purposely bumping into Target x Kate Spade collection shopper. Then she has to prove she’s blind

A woman with partial blindness recounts an awkward run-in with a Target customer who told her she “didn’t look blind.”

In a video with over 479,000 views, TikToker Hannah Oliver (@hannahnoliver) says she went to Target to buy a bracelet from the new Target x Kate Spade collection launch. The Kate Spade collaboration is a limited-time, spring-themed collection that includes handbags, jewelry, clothing, furniture, drink mixers, and more.

“But instead I was basically assaulted by a woman,” she says.

Oliver explains that she has a prosthetic right eye, and at times, she may bump into people due to her partial blindness. The Daily Dot previously reported on Oliver’s story of losing her eye after luxury sunglasses shattered during a car accident.

She describes the day she walked into Target as a “madhouse”—especially around the Kate Spade collection—which led her to lightly tap another shopper with her cart accidentally.

What did the shopper say?

“She turned around at me and said, ‘You [expletive]-ing [expletive]. Watch where the … you’re going,’” Oliver recounts. “Guys, I was so alarmed by that comeback.”

Oliver says she apologized immediately and quickly explained that she is partially blind.

“She said, ‘You don’t look like you’re … blind,’” she says. In response, Oliver says she removed her prosthetic eye and showed the shopper.

“Nothing in that store was worth that,” she says.

The caption reads, “POV: You go to Target for the Kate Spade drop and end up in a Black Friday brawl… ma’am I literally didn’t see you. I only have one eye!”

In an email to the Daily Dot, Oliver says, “The woman’s reaction was more of a shock than anything.”

“She didn’t say anything after I removed my prosthetic eye, just turned to talk to her friends while I walked away,” she shared.

What do other shoppers think about her comeback?

In the comments, other shoppers with disabilities praise Oliver’s response. Many recount their own clapbacks at rude remarks.

“If it makes you feel better. My husband lost his leg at 19. A lady yelled at him for parking in handicap. So he threw his leg at her and made her bring it to him. Sometimes, it’s ok to call them out,” one shared.

“Good for you! I would’ve took mine out too. The amount of times I’ve bumped into people and they get so offended.” another wrote.

Others say that Oliver’s response may change the rude shopper’s approach in future situations.

“YOU HUMBLED HER IN WAYS SHE’LL NEVER FORGET,” a viewer exclaimed.

“I am so proud of you!!! She will never forget that. She was so mean and that was unnecessary!! Good job!!” another said.

“What a GREAT comeback! Love ya!” a third wrote.

“Ohhh helll naw rude af! I’m so glad you showed her!!! Maybe she will think about it next time…. It’s mean to be mean to people,” a fourth added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Target for further comment.

