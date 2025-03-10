‘Crying over a bathroom is ridiculous’: Mom complains about Target worker using family restroom, gets manager involved. It backfires

This overwhelmed mom was frustrated by what happens whenever she needs to use the Target family restroom. She didn’t quite get the sympathy she expected.

Target—which is currently being boycotted by several groups of people over it’s rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion commitments—has generally reliable bathrooms that are pretty clean and well-stocked.

Many Target locations include family restrooms, which are helpful for parents with young children or caregivers assisting another person. But while a stall may have the family label, viewers argue that it can be helpful for a multitude of people.

This mom says that while that may be true, it should be more accessible for parents with young kids.

Mom calls out employees using the Target family restroom

In a viral video with more than 190,000 views, mom Kyle (@runningwkyle) shares a frustrating experience with the Target family restroom.

“I just had a full-blown mental breakdown in Target,” Kyle says while holding her sleeping baby.

“Please stop using the family restrooms if you are just one person!!” the text on the video reads.

Kyle explains that she was having a particularly difficult day. She says she was with her baby and bled through her pants. So, she says she stopped by Target to pick up underwear and new bottoms.

She notes she was at least relieved that she could go into the family restroom with the baby stroller and handle her situation comfortably. Unless you’re in the handicap stall (if there is one), a standard stall does not fit a stroller. And trying to change with a baby in hand seems nearly impossible.

Plus, Kyle says it made her more calm to know that she would be dealing with her fussy baby in the privacy of the family stall vs. all the people in the shared bathroom having to hear her cries.

Kyle says she went to change, but the family bathroom was occupied. So she figured by the time she paid, the person would be gone. She notes she was surprised to find it still locked several minutes later. She says she waited another five minutes. But desperate to deal with things, she says she ended up in the regular bathroom.

Having to clean herself up and change in such tight quarters with a little baby ended up taking Kyle 10 to 15 uncomfortable minutes, she notes.

When she walked out, Kyle says she checked the family stall again—this time just out of curiosity. And she says the person was still there.

“Let me just wait and see if this is really a family, and a freaking Target employee walks out,” Kyle says.

Kyle says she started crying because she felt so defeated. She notes this is the fifth or sixth time that an employee was the one occupying the family restroom.

“All I wanted in that moment was just the privacy to just go in there, take care of myself. My baby can freak out in there, so it’s not a bother to anyone in the store or the main restroom. I just wanted to be able to do that and then leave and go home,” Kyle says.

“If you wouldn’t park in a handicapped spot bc ur not handicapped why would you use a bathroom meant for families if you are just one person!?” she adds in the caption.

Viewer claps back in a video

In an even more viral video with 2.6 million views and counting, creator Sammy (@sammyopamp) gives her perspective.

She says that as a woman, Kyle shouldn’t have considered the fact that the person in the restroom may have been dealing with a situation of their own.

“How do you know what they were doing in there? Those bathrooms are absolutely crucial to some people. Maybe a mother is pumping,” Sammy says.

“Maybe someone needs to inject themselves with a life-saving medication, and that bathroom have the hazard disposal. They can’t just go to the regular bathroom and throw their needles in the garbage,” Sammy continues.

Sammy also addresses Kyle equating handicap spots to family restrooms.

“Those two situations are not comparable,” Sammy says.

While handicapped spots are solely for people with disabilities, family-accessible bathrooms are accessible to families but aren’t only for them.

“I understand that the postpartum emotions are very heightened right now, and maybe you’re just going through something, but listen, you doubled down in another video, and you’re not listening to anyone who’s trying to tell you that you’re wrong,” Sammy adds.

Mom doubles down

Kyle did make a follow-up video because she felt she was getting “ripped apart” in the comments section.

She clarifies that she went to the manager to ask if employees are specially told to use the family restroom. And, according to Kyle, the manager said no and told her there is an employee restroom in the back.

She says a worker also told her that many workers go in there because it’s a private room where they can take a longer break without being watched.

Kyle said she sees nothing wrong with a person wanting to take a break. But it impacted her more at that moment because she was feeling stressed and overwhelmed.

She acknowledges that the family restroom isn’t just for families and is useful for a variety of people and situations.

“I wasn’t mad that someone was using that bathroom. I was just upset that it was an employee and that they weren’t supposed to be,” she concludes.

“Don’t leave the house next time then , unless it’s your own home bathroom anyone can use it . You never know the reason they need their own privacy in there. So entitled,” a top comment read.

“I used to have a colostomy bag and would search for family restrooms bc I needed privacy and would take forever because I was also “taking care of myself”. You never know what others are going through,” a person shared.

“This is an entitlement issue… you were inconvenienced. That is all. & the fact that you went out of your way to wait and see who came out says a lot about you. You were looking for confrontation while your baby is ‘freaking out,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sammy for comment via email and TikTok direct message. We also reached out to Kyle via TikTok direct message and comment and to Target via email.

