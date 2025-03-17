‘Looks like Target is having trouble paying the bills’: Shopper goes to Target. Then they see a sign on the door

A Target shopper spotted a sign announcing an “energy conservation” initiative at the store. But they suspect environmental health isn’t the only reason.

Featured Video

In a video with over 1 million views, TikToker Moxie McSassypants (@moxiemcsassypants) shows a paper sign on Target’s sliding doors.

The sign reads, “Our store is taking steps to conserve energy today by temporarily reducing lighting and air conditioning. Target strives to implement practices across our operations that are good for our community and planet.”

However, the TikToker believes the store could be lowering its energy usage to offset profit loss from recent Target boycotts following the retailer’s departure from several diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Advertisement

“Looks like Target is having trouble paying the bills,” on-screen text reads.

Why are shoppers boycotting Target?

In January, Target announced it would be ending several DEI programs aimed at racial and gender equity both internally and for retail products. Many activists called for a boycott of Target, opposing the changes to its DEI initiatives.

Since the boycott began, some Target locations have seen an uptick in returns, as reported by the Daily Dot. Target’s stock value and sales have consistently dropped since the announcement, per Forbes.

Advertisement

In the comments, shoppers shared why they’re avoiding Target.

“Bet they miss our rainbow paychecks. My wallet is happier without weekly Target shopping,” one wrote.

“This is what happens when a company believes it’s worth more than the very people who give it value every day,” another said.

Is Target struggling, or is it conserving energy?

While the TikToker suggests the energy conservation initiative comes in response to low sales during the boycott, Target workers in the comments clarified the real reason.

Advertisement

“I mean it’s possible this store is reacting to the boycotts but mine started doing this last summer with the heatwaves. They ARE struggling but idk if this is a result of that,” a viewer said.

“I’ve worked at Target since 2018, and they have always done this… even since before I started working there,” another wrote. A Redditor posted the same sign 10 months ago on r/Target, well before Target backed off of its DEI initiatives.

“So that sign goes up when the energy demand is high in the area and Target and the electric company have come together to reduce energy during peak times. It happens every summer at my local Target,” a third added.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Moxie McSassypants and Target for further comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.