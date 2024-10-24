‘At Walmart we get 1 hour lunch’: Target worker reveals which breaks during 8-hour shifts are paid vs. unpaid

In a recent TikTok video, Kaitlin Sondae (@kaitlinsondae) shared some interesting details about the break policy at Target.

Featured Video

In her video, which has garnered over 137,000 views so far, Sondae provides a simple breakdown of how employee breaks work for those with an eight-hour shift.

“Target employee fun fact about breaks,” she begins. “You get two fifteens and a 30 if you have a full eight-hour shift.”

Sondae goes on to explain that some locations offer more, depending on state regulations.

Advertisement

“Some locations, depending on the state, have a 45-minute lunch instead of 30,” Kaitlin continues.

She also clarifies what part of this time is paid and what isn’t.

“The two fifteens are paid, the 30 or 45 is not,” she adds.

How do breaks work in the U.S.?

The U.S. Department of Labor doesn’t require employers to provide breaks for workers, except in states where local laws require them.

Advertisement

This fact explains why Sondae notes that some Target locations offer a longer 45-minute lunch break while others do not, depending on state laws.

This has resulted in negative experiences for some workers, often caused by employer policies. For instance, last year, a restaurant worker sparked debate on Reddit after sharing that her boss mandated a 2-hour unpaid break during which she wasn’t allowed to leave the premises.

Similarly, another worker revealed that their boss required them to take a break at the very end of their 8-hour shift. In another example, a man demonstrated how a 30-minute break isn’t enough time to properly settle into a meal.

Viewers share their own employer’s policies

In the comment section, other users shared how their employer’s policies differ from Sondae’s.

Advertisement

“I’m from Los Angeles, California and we get a 45 min lunch!” wrote one user.

“WAIT i just had orientation and we were told the 15s arent paid but the 30 is,” shared another.

Sondae responded to that comment, writing, “That is sooo weird. Maybe it’s diff at ther stores. There’s no way they make you clock out for 15s lol but maybe!”

“At Walmart we get 1 hour lunch,” shared a third.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kaitlin Sondae (@kaitlinsondae) via email and Instagram direct message. We’ve also contacted Target via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.