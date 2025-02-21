‘Why have things on the floor if they can’t sell them’: Target shopper finds designer bag dupe in store. Then a worker intervenes

A Target shopper almost lucked out on a dupe designer bag sold at the retailer.

She felt shocked after she took her selection to the register.

In a viral video with 3.5 million views, TikToker Arishna (@arishnac) shared the moment the bag refused to scan.

“Target trip gone wrong,” the on-screen caption read.

Target shopper’s dupe bag disappointment

The shopper and her daughter chose a bag that looked very similar to a Bottega Veneta tote.

That tote retails for between $3,500-4,400 online.

The Target dupe bag came in three color options: pink, teal, and tan.

Her daughter chose the tan and decided to take it to the register to ring it up.

That’s when she learned she could not take the item home with her.

After scanning the bag, the register issued a receipt with the words “DO NOT SELL” printed on it.

The girl felt shocked and disappointed when she realized the store would not sell the bag to her.

Why wouldn’t the retailer sell the bag?

There are various reasons why an item in a store could refuse to ring up.

According to a Reddit post, items can be “zeroed out” when a retailer decides to no longer sell them.

In the video’s comments section, many retail workers shared their takes on why the store refused to sell the bag.

“They are on recall that’s why we couldn’t sell them and unfortunately we don’t know right away when a product is on recall that’s why they are on the floor, then when we get the notification to remove,” a viewer said.

The Daily Dot was unable to confirm the recall of the Woven Slouchy Shoulder Handbag on the recall page of Target’s website.

“If these bags are recalled, they should be taking them off the shelf, not leaving them there to where people can try to buy them and then they get told no later on,” user Kelsss wrote.

“Did they go pull all of them after? or leave them for more customers to get disappointed? as a retail merchant, the first thing we would have done was pull it all from the floor,” user Linda Anderson commented.

Some retail workers explained how they handled similar situations in the past.

“I work at a grocery store and if it doesn’t scan…. I act like I heard the beep n it goes in your cart … Unless it’s recalled ofc,” user Alyssa said.

“I had a worker give me a wreath for free bc there was no barcode … she said ‘act natural and just take it,” user Kylie commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Arishna by TikTok comment and direct message and Target by email for comment.

