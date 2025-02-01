‘Sorry Tarjay’: Target shopper shows what her store looks like amid backlash over recent policy change

On Jan. 24, retailer Target announced that it would follow suit with competitors like Walmart by rolling back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. In response, activists called for a boycott of the retailer—and one shopper caught a glimpse of how the policy change could impact Target.

In a video with over 1.9 million views, Andrea Vargas (@_dreadiaz_) walks down an aisle at Target. She shows tens of carts lined up in a row, overflowing with returns.

“Sorry Tarjay, see you when you start to act right,” the on-screen text reads, implying that the uptick in returns is from customers who are unhappy with the retailer’s new stance on DEI initiatives.

“Thought it was really odd and empty,” she writes in the caption.

What are the details of Target’s DEI policy change?

Target reaffirms its commitment to “inclusion” in a recent statement, citing a company value of “creating a sense of belonging for our team.” However, activists push back against several key changes.

To “stay in step with the evolving external landscape,” Target announces the end of its Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) initiatives, which supported Black-owned and diverse businesses in landing a spot on the retailer’s shelves.

Target will also stop all external diversity-focused surveys, “including HRC’s Corporate Equality Index,” which tracks corporate workplaces’ commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion.

The retailer has changed the name of its Supplier Diversity department to Supplier Engagement.

In response, Black-owned businesses—like the stationery brand Oh Happy Dani by Danielle Coke Balfour—are ending partnerships with Target.

Activist groups, such as We Are Somebody and the Racial Justice Network, are calling on consumers to shop elsewhere to protest the rollback of Target’s DEI initiatives.

Shoppers are not shocked

In the comments, viewers say they aren’t surprised to see the volume of returns shown in Vargas’s video.

“We the people have spoken. C E O. CAN YOU Hear ME NOW,” one writes.

“The find-out stage was quick,” another quips.

“They were already declining in stocks, it’s about to get worse,” a third adds.

Other shoppers also plan to return their recent purchases and stop shopping at Target to support the boycott.

“I’m going this weekend and getting $300 back. Part of that return is a Stanley & clothes,” a viewer shares.

“Only went there for their diapers. But now gonna be getting them from Costco,” another writes.

“I, too, returned everything I had from Target laying around the house with tags still…,” a third shares.

The Daily Dot reached out to Vargas via TikTok direct message and comment. We also emailed Target for further information.



