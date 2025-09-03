“Do better”: Customer calls out Champion’s line at Target for truly awkward front pleat in women’s pants

A woman’s health physical therapist calls out a strange flaw in Target’s Champion pants, questioning who approved the design.

What was wrong with the Target Champion dress pants?

In a video with over one million views, Dr. Marcy Crouch, DPT, WCS, holds up a pair of tan dress pants from Target’s new collaboration line with Champion. In a comment, Crouch clarifies that her friend purchased the pants in the girls’ section.

“A center pleat?” she questions.

Pleats are a common design added to dress pants to create a more flattering silhouette. However, Crouch says the center pleat does the exact opposite.

As she puts on the dress pants, the center pleat stretches and warps to resemble a vulva.

“When I’m talking to you, this is what you see. Hey!” she says, dancing around. “Do better.”

The caption reads, “Someone made the decision to make this, and then multiple people in multiple meetings approved it.”

What did viewers think of the dress pants design?

In the comments, Many joke that the folds resemble female anatomy, which is generally not what they’re going for when picking dress pants.

“That’s a majora design flaw!” one writes.

“The Georgia O’Queef collection,” another jokes.

“THE VULVACITY,” a third commenter exclaims.

“Is the color called ‘camel’?” a fourth jokes.

Other women express their shock at the unflattering design of the pants.

“Proof that this design was never tried on by an actual person,” one commenter says.

“My jaw hit the floor when you tried those pants on,” another writes.

“I truly did not understand where this was going until you put them on. Oddly enough, now I feel an unhinged urge to wear these everywhere,” a third remarks.

“Tell me these paints were designed and made by a team of men without telling me they were designed and made by a team of men,” a fourth suggests.

The Daily Dot reached out to Crouch for further comment.

