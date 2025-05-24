“They butter be joking”: Woman buys Target butter dish. Then she tries to put butter in it

It seems Target is in its flop era.

Featured Video

From cutting diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts to careless design choices, the brand just isn’t hitting like it used to.

Why would Target do this?

In a wildly viral video with over 27 million views, content creator Rachel (@rachel8500) shared the weird thing she noticed about an item she just got from Target.

Advertisement

“How did Target approve this design?!” Rachel asked in the text overlay.

Rachel picked up a butter dish designed to look like a baguette. “Cute!” she probably thought while she added it to her cart.

But when she went to use it, the standard-size butter stick just ended up sandwiched between the two parts of the dish, both too long and too wide to fit in the contraption.

The item is listed as a Baguette Ceramic Butter Dish and retails for $5, however, resellers are charging upwards of $15 for the sold-out item.

Advertisement

The butter dish currently has a two-star rating, which suggests that others bought the kitchenware item and were disappointed when they tried to use it for its butter-holding purpose.

What is a butter dish?

While many people store butter in the fridge to keep it fresh (it is a dairy product after all), others prefer to leave it out so it can remain soft for spreading on foods like toast.

Salted butter can be left out for several days as its less prone to spoilage than unsalted butter, U.S. Dairy notes.

Advertisement

From beloved to boycotted

Target, once a long-standing corporate leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion, ended its commitments to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion earlier this year, CBS News reported.

People have been boycotting for the last few months in response, and it’s making an impact.

The Street reported that foot traffic (which can lead to more sales) consistently decreased in brick-and-mortar stores with 11 straight weeks of decline. CEO Brian Cornell sent an email to employees acknowledging it’s been “a tough few months.”

Advertisement

When the rollback was first announced, Target stated they would no longer work toward hiring more women and members of racial minority groups, end a program established to help Black employees build impactful careers, and no longer actively recruit diverse suppliers and businesses.

In recent communications, Cornell reiterated the company’s commitment to “inclusivity, connection, drive” but didn’t directly address DEI or specific actions the company would take moving forward, Forbes reported.

“They need to do butter than this,” the top comment read.

Advertisement

“With the economy nowadays I’m sure it’ll fit soon,” a person wrote.

“I think this is the exact same way they make women’s clothing,” another chimed in.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rachel for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Target via email.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.