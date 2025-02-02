‘This line literally just came out’: Woman shops at Target. Then she notices something strange about the Blogilates section

In late January, Target became the latest store to announce plans to roll back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. As a result, some influencers have alleged that popular Asian and Black-owned brands are being affected.

At least two recent videos posted to TikTok have pointed out that the popular Blogilates brand is now cheaper in-store too. This is somewhat shocking considering pop stars including Taylor Swift have worn the brand’s clothing and helped make many of the creator’s items go TikTok viral.

One video posted by user @coupons_xo noted that certain Blogilates items, such as their backpacks, were 70% off at Target. On Friday, a second content creator, named Tay (@queentayshops), said she noted that “all the Blogilates stuff” was on clearance.

“This line literally just came out,” Tay said in her video. As of Sunday, her TikTok post had amassed more than 164,700 views, while @coupons_xo’s clip had over 357,300.

So why is Target seemingly getting rid of this viral brand?

Target backs away from DEI initiatives

DEI initiatives have come under attack following a series of executive orders by President Donald Trump. And Target isn’t the only store to announce plans to back away from its diversity programs.

Last month, McDonald’s announced that it was winding down some of its DEI policies, and this past November, Walmart did the same.

Still, some Target shoppers have expressed shock at Target’s actions, especially since it was one of many stores to increase its commitment to building a more diverse workforce after George Floyd, a Black man, was murdered by police in 2020.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, a veteran civil rights lawyer in Minneapolis and founder of the Racial Justice Network, told PBS, “We thought that they would hold the line. We thought that they would continue to stand for the values that we all hold dear. But instead, they acted cowardly.”

As a result of Target’s actions, some Black entrepreneurs have called for a boycott of the store. Others have noted the odd timing of Target’s announcement. After all, February is the beginning of Black History Month.

Others have called for customers to not be reactive and to instead help brand owners of color by buying more of their stuff.

“If our core customer base stops supporting us at Target, our businesses might not survive,” Chantel Powell, founder of Play Pits, a kids deodorant that is sold at Target, told the Washington Post.

Is Blogilates the latest brand to get targeted by the rollback?

It’s not immediately clear that Blogilates items will leave Target for good following the store’s most recent changes. But some content creators have said the timing of the Blogilates sale is fishy.

“Is Target getting rid of brands in store too?!?” Tay asked in her video. She noted, too, that the line “literally just came out.”

Blogilates’ founder, Cassey Ho, first partnered with Target in 2020 to sell fitness equipment. She then debuted the Blogilates activewear line, which is sold exclusively at Target, this past December.

Ho told Retail Brew she wanted her clothing line to be “more accessible for more people.” As a result, the activewear starts at just $15.

But Target’s website suggests the items might be even cheaper. On there, all of the brand’s clothes are listed as being on clearance, though many of its workout equipment is being sold at regular prices.

Viewers express shock at retailers’ decision

In the comments section of @coupons_xo’s clip, at least one viewer wondered aloud whether Blogilates was getting targeted because its owner is Asian.

“I’ve been watching Blogilates since 2014,” they commented. “I wonder if it’s because of the DEI.”

Others were more shocked that a “brand new” activewear brand was already discounting its items.

“I just went on my Target app and it’s not even showing any items,” one user said. “What the hell… it’s brand new.”

“My Target had everything on sale too,” another wrote. “Had me so bummed out. I did snag some stuff before it was gone.”

“I can’t find ANY in Iowa,” a third woman commented on Tay’s video. “I’m like [expletive] that was quick.”

As some users noted, Blogilates’ sale might not be because of Target’s reversal of its prior DEI pledges. It could instead be because Blogilates’ activewear was only meant to be temporary.

“So this is a temporary collection!! That area by the wild fable clothes is used for seasonal things,” one user said. “This year it went from sweaters to holiday to blo to most likely bhm and then it’ll be swim, I think.”

“Target employee here,” another wrote. “As someone mentioned, it’s a temporary collection and only lasts maybe two weeks before another collection takes its place.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @coupons_xo and Tay via TikTok comment and to Target by email.



