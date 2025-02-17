‘YALL that is actually insane’: Shopper finds a ‘cute’ bikini at Target. Then she sees what’s hidden inside

A shopper discovered a different kind of coverup while shopping in Target‘s swimwear section on Saturday.

In a video with over 4.5 million views, Alexa D’Agnese (@alexadagnese) shows a black bikini top with tiny white bows, still on the rack at Target.

On-screen text reads, “Guys, I was just shopping at Target and found this cutie swimmie, but look what was inside.”

She flips one side of the bikini top, opening the small pocket where bra pads can be placed for more support. But instead of padding, she discovers a handful of clothing tags, which had been cut off of other clothing items and hidden in the bikini top—presumably to steal the other items.

The caption reads, “YALL that is actually insane.”

What is Target’s shoplifting policy?

In 2022, Target reported $800 million lost from “shrink,” missing inventory that may have been stolen, according to Loss Prevention Media.

This major loss could be a reason for the retailer’s now-notorious anti-theft policies. Influencer Marlena Velez made headlines in Oct. 2024 for stealing over $500 worth of merchandise from Target. She was caught by Target’s forensic team after bragging about her haul on social media.

Target also changed its policy in 2024 to instruct workers to intervene if they suspect someone of stealing items totaling over $50—lowered from its previous $100 threshold.

Still, some shoplifters are willing to take the chance. While the person who removed and hid the tags found by D’Agnese may have gotten away with it initially, viewers warned that Target has a strict shoplifting policy.

According to law firm Rosenblum Law, Target’s forensic team examines footage from shoplifting incidents to “build a case” on a shoplifter. So, even if someone gets away with it initially, shoplifting at Target carries a huge risk over time.

What do other shoppers think?

“As someone who was arrested for shoplifting, Target is the ONE store you SHOULDN’T shoplift from. They persecute, and they will NOT let you off the hook,” one shared.

“Highly don’t recommend stealing from Target. They dragged me out in cuffs in 8th grade lmao,” another said.

“I could never steal from Target. They have crazy security and never forgive,” a third added.

While the retailer keeps its anti-theft strategy under wraps, some workers suggest that Target may even let shoplifters get away with more minor crimes first to build a case against them.

“Oh they know exactly who took it and how much was taken. They’re building a case for next time that person walks in,” a viewer wrote.

“As an ex-target employee, we know who steals, we promise you….,” another warned.

What about this shoplifting ‘strategy’?

Other shoppers said they’ve encountered the aftermath of the same shoplifting strategy while shopping at Target.

“Omg one time I tried on a pair of pants, and there was a STACK in the pockets. It was wild,” one shared.

“I bought a pair of pants once and there were literally 30 tags in the pocket,” another said.

Retail workers also reacted to the hidden tags, some explaining how they handle the situation if they find a stack.

“My store has red tags on most clothing so removing the tag won’t do anything but at my target we do hourly tag checks and have a bin of tags we find on the floor with date and time to find who did it,” one wrote.

“As someone who works in retail – I know people shoplifting, whatever it doesn’t come out of my check – BUT THE LEFT OVER TRASH IRRITATES FHE HELL OUTTA ME,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to D’Agnese via email and Instagram direct message. We also emailed Target for further information.



