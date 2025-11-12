“Tacky at next level”: Shopper rips Target’s 2025 Christmas decor…but not everyone agrees

Weeks before the turkeys hit the oven, one TikToker ignited debate over this year’s Christmas decor line at Target. She panned the 2025 selection as “tacky,” kicking off a discussion over personal taste and whether “tacky” is necessarily something to be avoided.

The collection by John Derian may be unlikely to appeal to certain generations, but others adore the style.

Is Target’s 2025 Christmas collection tacky?

On Sunday, TikToker Debbie Garces (@dbcarog) posted a brief clip expressing her disappointment in Target’s current Christmas decor selection. The footage shows polar bears in scarves, smiling candy canes, and golden Christmas tree figurines lining the shelves, with colored lights adorning the full-sized trees.

“Either I got older or the Target holiday decor is getting tackier,” she wrote.

She definitely got older, and her age might have something to do with her feelings on the matter. According to the artist’s website, the line was inspired by “18th & 19th-century nature imagery.”

“Creatures are stirring: Squirrel, grouse, owl, and dove pillows come beautifully beaded,” the press release reads. “Candles glow brightly, scented in decorative tins and in fool-the-eye food shapes. Mushroom lamps and lit blow molds are bright, festive ideas. Holiday coupes, cocktail glasses, stoneware plates and platters, and even a milk and cookies plate for Santa, are set for holiday entertaining.”

The classic vibe may give millennials flashbacks to the 90s, when this kind of holiday decor was popular with their parents. Inevitably, every parent’s trendy style is their kids’ tacky eyesore.

Younger generations, however, may experience Derian’s line as something entirely new and delightful. Beaded items and animal themes are particularly trendy this year with Gen Z. In fact, tacky itself might be in this year, if only for nostalgia purposes.

“Tacky is fun”

While some certainly agreed that the 2025 Target holiday line is tacky, that is exactly what some TikTokers are going for. Last week, @ninielowescatandfriends filmed Target’s selection of ridiculous Christmas tree ornaments, which includes cans of Mountain Dew and bottles of ranch dressing.

“Tacky at next level,” she judged.

Back on Garces’ video, commenter @kaylaalana agreed that Target’s “stuff is TACKY and cheap this year.” However, not everyone framed this as a bad thing.

“Tacky is fun tho!!” wrote @gabbyfairchildd.

Wellness TikToker @mellymaysworld recently posted a video showing her fully decorated living room, proudly declaring this year’s theme to be colorful 90s clutter.

“Omg those 90s foil garlands and vintage incandescent colourful lights really brought this Pinterest vision to life!” she gushed. “It’s so warm and cosy [sic] in our lounge and I can’t wait to watch some Christmas films with a big cup of hot chocolate with cream and marshmallows!!”

Some commenters denied that the ’90s vibe is tacky, insisting that this is what Christmas should look like.

“This is not tacky,” said @not.that.bitch27. “This is classic Christmas vibes.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @dbcarog via TikTok and Target via email.

