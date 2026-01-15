“Such a cruel response”: Influencer blasts “hater” nurse for not giving her a shirt to complete her last-minute outfit, and it turns into a whole thing

An influencer is facing some serious backlash after a plea for a specific shirt turned into a melodramatic saga.

Two days before the end of 2025, Tara Lynn (@taraswrld) posted a TikTok asking her followers if anyone happens to live in the Los Angeles area and have a very specific For Love & Lemons shirt she wanted to borrow to wear on New Year’s Eve.

“I need it. This is do or die for me,” she said in the video, which has been viewed over 1.3 million times at the time of writing. “I want to wear this shirt so bad but it’s sold out everywhere.”

Although she acknowledged it was a “shot in the dark,” Tara also seemed hopeful about the odds, saying one of her followers had come through on a similar clothing “emergency” during Coachella.

A few claimed to have what she was looking for and would just sell it to her, while others questioned why the influencer—who posted a video about how she just purchased a house the next day—didn’t offer money for the $300+ item in the first place.

“What’s wrong with the $650 halter you got for your bday????” one viewer snarked.

Tara Lynn blasts follower as a “hater”

The next day, Tara posted a follow-up video in which she went to various clothing stores trying to find something to wear for New Year’s Eve, but didn’t find anything similar to the shirt she wanted to wear.

“A couple people came forward saying that they have it, but literally all of them were just trying to get money out of me,” she complained.

Apparently, Tara did eventually find someone who offered to courier the shirt over to her, but it never arrived. In a since-deleted video, she put the person on blast, calling them “one of my haters” who “did something really f**ked up to me today.”

“Was completely relying on her and she ghosted me. She was playing the long game. Like she was pretending she loved me so that I wouldn’t go to the mall and find a shirt, and she like ghosted me,” she said. “She fucked me over real bad.”

Tara’s “hater”—an ER nurse—speaks out

Not long after Tara posted her complaint, the follower in question came forward and explained that she’s a nurse and planned to send the shirt over to Tara after she finished her shift, but unexpectedly had to stay late. By the time she was back on her phone, she says, Tara had already blasted her across TikTok.

“Hi, everyone. It was me. I am so sorry. I am a nurse and there’s so many sicknesses going around and it was SO short staffed and I had to stay overtime, I just got off and it’s 3am,” she reportedly commented on the video. “I have apologised to Tara. There were many patients in the emergency room tonight. I’m not a hater, I still do love her content.”

She also shared screenshots of Instagram DMs she exchanged with Tara in which the influencer essentially doubled down on berating her over not sending the shirt.

@basjcblondie the screenshots and proof. im done defending myself and i will be logging out and i wont be on tiktok after this ♬ Forever & Always – Zeph

“I’m not showing my face because i have been getting harassed and bullied all day,” she wrote. “I know i shouldn’t have to explain myself but it’s genuinely hurtful for ALL healthcare workers that people are completely constantly dismissing the fact that we are faced with the worst situations and have to make the best out of it.”

The backlash continues

The drama continued from there, with many people switching to take the nurse’s side while Tara once again doubled down on her frustration while simultaneously claiming that none of this is actually that serious.

“You would be annoyed too if your friend was like ‘Yeah, don’t even worry about going to the mall. I have a shirt that you can wear to this specific party, this specific dinner. I have something that you can wear.’ So you don’t go to the mall and then your friend ghosts you that day,” she said. “You’d be annoyed, too! But it’s not that deep.”

While some kept supporting her and harassing the nurse, Tara’s own comments have clearly been flooded with people who think she needs to step back and consider the impact it has when she uses such a large platform to badmouth someone.

“She wasn’t your friend. shes a stranger,” @boudoirbyadriana pointed out. “she owes you nothing. she’s getting harassed.”

“‘If a friend did this to you’ if my friend was an ER nurse and had an emergency, I would be completely understanding and not even remotely upset,” wrote @shan_nicole23.

Meanwhile, comments on the nurse’s TikTok were almost totally supportive. “She has an entire wardrobe and more clothes than any of us don’t let her bully you ❤️” wrote Cailin.

“Wait… that is such a cruel response to a stranger who went out of a way to do her a really nice favor… for FREE. I’m so shocked omg” wrote another commenter named Michelle.

Another person who claims to work in public relations suggested to Tara that “an apology would be your best option rn. You can always even use chatgpt for guidance until you hire a PR team.”

“Nahh,” Tara replied, “im just gonna be myself.”

