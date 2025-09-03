Tana Mongeau has never minced her words. For better or worse, she’s always been brutally honest — but in one of her latest TikToks, she has a confession to make. “Is it societally acceptable for me, as an influencer, yet to say that I’m on Mounjaro?” she asks. “Like, it’s this weird taboo thing.”

Featured Video

She went on to say how she struggled to keep the secret, given that she prides herself on being honest. For Mongeau, her Mounjaro journey involves travelling to a Beverly Hills clinic once a week, which, according to her, is full of well-loved celebrities who, upon seeing her, become “deer in the headlights” — assuming that she will spill their secret.

She also notes how, when she posts about going to the clinic on her stories, many of her followers share that they also get Mounjaro shots there.

@tanamongeaulol be careful bc i rly will take down everyone with me. ♬ original sound – Tana Mongeau

Advertisement

A love-hate relationship

“You know, the problem with me is I genuinely cannot decide if I love it or I hate it,” she added. Mongeau then made a reference to previous comments she made on the weight loss drug, as she warned followers to “never ever go on Mounjaro” after the injectable made her sick.

“Now I’m back on it, so it’s like, ‘You hypocrite,’ but it’s like a toxic boyfriend, I swear,” she wrote. “I just can’t. I just suck at knowing that there are quick fixes for things.”

Advertisement

After indulging in “cheese in cheese with cheese on top of the cheese,” in Australia, Mongeau says she noticed her jeans didn’t fit her, which once again led her to the drug.

“Again, I don’t know if this is gonna get me in trouble, but like, everyone is on it, everyone you love,” she noted. “If I’m in trouble, so is everyone ever. I’m taking everyone down with me.”

Some commenters were understanding, with one remarking, “It’s okay, babe, I’m also on Mounjaro.”

Advertisement

“I appreciate the transparency because as someone plus size, it can be surreal to think so many people are ‘naturally small’ or just have ‘a good metabolism,’” said another.

“It’s none of my business, girl,” replied another.

However, the rest were more cynical. A commenter christened Mongeau “Tana Mounjaro,” while another questioned how she could even get the drug, given that she’s not overweight.

“My diabetic stepdad with dementia just was told by his insurance that his Mounjaro is no longer covered, it was the only thing that worked for him, so now he’s basically dying, and his memory is getting worse,” a fourth shared. “Wish he had access like influencers do.”

Advertisement

“I thought Mounjaro was some Duolingo app,” joked another.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.