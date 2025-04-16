‘I just know it’s a Ford’: Man gets his oil changed at Take 5. Then it starts driving funny

A mechanic is going viral on TikTok after exposing what happened to a customer who came in with car trouble—just days after getting an oil change.

Featured Video

Izaiah (@hs_unknown58), a service technician, posted a clip showing the mess under the hood. The problem was obvious the moment he opened it.

As of Tuesday, Izaiah’s video calling out the questionable oil change had racked up over 103,000 views—and plenty of jaw-dropped commenters.

Oil was leaking from the car

Izaiah said the customer told him the car had just been serviced at Take 5, the chain known for its “game-changing” 10-minute oil changes.

Advertisement

“Customer states ‘just got the oil change at Take 5 but vehicle [is] not performing as should,’” Izaiah wrote in the text overlay of his clip.

It didn’t take long for Izaiah to figure out why. In the video, he shows oil visibly leaking from under the car. This is a red flag that can point to several issues—like a faulty drain plug, a poorly installed oil filter, or a damaged oil pan or gasket. Overfilling the oil could’ve made things even worse.

The prognosis? Not great. Izaiah said the customer was “cooked.”

“Is the oil in the room with us,” one commenter quipped.

Advertisement

“Oil is definitely not in the room with us,” Izaiah replied.

Thankfully, the car is already at the mechanic

Your car leaking oil is certainly not a good thing. It can lead to low oil pressure, engine damage, and, in more serious cases, fires.

If you notice a leak, start by checking under the car and inspecting common trouble spots, like the drain plug, gaskets, and oil pan.

Advertisement

Depending on the issue, you might be able to fix it yourself by tightening bolts or replacing a seal. But as the customer in Izaiah’s video proved, sometimes it’s best to let a professional take a look.

Some commenters speculated that the Take 5 tech may have botched the job so badly there was no oil left in the car at all. That’s about as bad as it gets—driving without oil can quickly destroy an engine. So if your oil warning light comes on, or if your car feels off after a service, get it checked.

Take 5 has drawn similar complaints elsewhere. In a 2022 thread from the r/Tallahassee subreddit, one user said they discovered an oil leak. The culprit? A Take 5 tech had reportedly failed to properly tighten the drain plug.

“Anyway, I’ve had it with them,” they wrote. “I’m just going to get some ramps and start changing my own damned oil.”

Advertisement

Viewers dunk on Take 5

Most commenters on Izaiah’s video didn’t mince words—blaming Take 5 for the customer’s car troubles.

“Damn they took 5 but did they put 5 back in,” one woman quipped.

Advertisement

“Man, take five charged me $50 for my own oil a few years ago,” another commenter said, adding that the incident caused them to never go back to them.

“Take 5 is the worst,” a third user claimed.

Indeed, based on the comment section, the customer Izaiah serviced isn’t the only one to experience car troubles after visiting Take 5.

“The Take 5 next to my work has nothing but streaks in the exit driveway from forgetting drain plugs, not tightening ish, etc,” one TikToker wrote.

Advertisement

“Take 5 didn’t change my oil filter the one time I tried them out,” another said. “Never going back.”

“Take 5 drained my transmission, not the oil,” a third angry customer claimed. “Then added 5 quarts of oil to the undrained engine.”

Others, though, clearly enjoying the saga, chimed in to guess the make and model of the unlucky car.

“I just know it’s a Ford,” one user said.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Izaiah via TikTok comment and to Take 5 through email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.